The Canadian, a woman named Sarah McIver, faces "administrative penalties", said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing in Beijing, without specifying what the penalties entail.

Canada's National Post newspaper has identified McIver as a teacher from Alberta.

Hua said that McIver's case is different from the previous two detentions, which were carried out by China's state security apparatus.

McIver is being held by a local public security bureau, said Hua.

On December 10, former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor were both detained and accused of engaging in activities "that endanger China's national security".

The detention of the three Canadians comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions between China and Canada, which arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wangzhou on December 1.

Meng was released on bail last week in Vancouver pending a US extradition hearing on US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.