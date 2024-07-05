ADVERTISEMENT
Thief gets trapped in church window after attempting to steal money

Gideon Nicholas Day

A thief found himself in a precarious situation when he got stuck in the window of a church building while trying to escape after attempting to steal money from the church. His head was trapped in the metal bars of the window, with his stomach and the rest of his body exposed outside, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

In a video circulating on social media, a voice in Akan can be heard questioning the thief, "Who told you to enter here? Will the money even cover your school fees?" The thief, visibly distressed, responded that he had used the same route to enter the church. The man questioning him then retorted, "Why can't you come out the same way?"

Further interrogation revealed that this was the thief's first attempt at stealing from the church. When asked if he had been coming there often, the thief insisted it was his first time.

Additionally, he confirmed he wasn't when asked if he was a church member. This prompted another question: "How did you know there was money in here?"

Social media reactions to the incident were swift and varied, showcasing a mix of humour and criticism. User @realakwasi commented, "Sunday pastor will preach that the Lord made him stuck. Hmmm."

Juicy🥷🏿🇬🇭 (@JuicyCFC) suggested, "He be kwasia paaa. Make them lash his stomach then leave him to be burnt by the sun."

Another user, @hamtydamty4, humorously proposed, "Dem for no touch am. Make dem interview am for like 5 hours."

Meanwhile, @mc_monney🎤 (@_Mc_Monney) questioned, "Who's supposed to save him? 😂"

The thief's failed attempt and subsequent entrapment have sparked a conversation about the lengths people will go to for money, and the potential consequences of such actions.

