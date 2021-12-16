The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List

One of the new developments that came alongside the rising spate of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was the United Kingdom’s Red List of countries that it forbade travelers from. The list which had been criticized across the world as discriminatory has finally been abolished after only being enacted less than a month ago. Although the United Kingdom government claimed that the list was necessary in order to keep in check the increased infections the nation was experiencing, the list was missing the countries with the highest incidences of the virus and consisted only of African nations.