RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

The UK will grant 10,500 visas to truck drivers, farmers as petrol scarcity bites harder

Authors:

Jude Egbas

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the visa scheme would ease the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s haulage and food industry.

Petrol queues have persisted in the UK (Daily Advent)
Petrol queues have persisted in the UK (Daily Advent)

The United Kingdom (UK) is willing to grant 10,500 short-term work visas to foreign truck drivers and poultry workers until Christmas of 2021 at least.

Recommended articles

Long queues have persisted at petrol stations across the UK for days now, due to a shortage of truck drivers to dispense the product at the pumps.

A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, inability to train new truck drivers due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brexit, and low wages offered to truck drivers across Europe, has exacerbated petrol supply chain challenges in the UK; and panic buying has persisted for days on end.

According to a statement from the Department for Transport in the UK, 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers are needed to come to work in the UK for 3 months in the run-up to Christmas, in order to provide “short-term relief for the haulage industry."

Some 5,500 poultry workers will also be added to the visa scheme to “avoid any potential further pressures on the food industry during this exceptional period."

The UK government says recruitment for additional short-term truck drivers and poultry workers will begin in October, with visas valid until Christmas eve.

Army drivers have been put on standby to ameliorate the crisis in the UK.

There is also a shortage of truck drivers to dispense petrol and food across Europe.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The UK will grant 10,500 visas to truck drivers, farmers as petrol scarcity bites harder

Outgoing NCDC boss says Nigerians will have to learn to live with COVID-19

1 passenger dies in Lagos boat accident, 16 rescued

Taking COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of civic duty, says Health Minister

COVID-19 committee decries extortion of travelers at airports

'This is not GYB's standard,' Yahaya Bello blasts Chinese contractors over substandard job

Osinbajo is very happy with Nigerian journalists at the moment

Governor Ayade tasks INEC on free, fair 2023 elections

FG warns employers to provide decent jobs for Nigerians

Trending

Taliban bans barbers from shaving beards in Afghanistan

A hairdressing Salon in Afghanistan (BBC)