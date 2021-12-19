The Netherlands to have a locked-down Christmas

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has triggered a renewed surge in the COVID-19 infection rate around the world. With many countries posting infection numbers that are rivalling the worst point of the pandemic once again, countries like The Netherlands are reeling from the unprecedented infection numbers so much that the government has had to step in with lockdown measures to curb the rise. The strict lockdown measures will prevent the Dutch from joining this year’s Christmas celebrations that people all over the world have been looking forward to as the lockdown is scheduled to last until January 14th at least.