The Netherlands to have a locked-down Christmas

Babafemi Busari

The rising COVID infection rate has forced the country to enact lockdown until Jan. 14.

Netherlands
Netherlands

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has triggered a renewed surge in the COVID-19 infection rate around the world. With many countries posting infection numbers that are rivalling the worst point of the pandemic once again, countries like The Netherlands are reeling from the unprecedented infection numbers so much that the government has had to step in with lockdown measures to curb the rise. The strict lockdown measures will prevent the Dutch from joining this year’s Christmas celebrations that people all over the world have been looking forward to as the lockdown is scheduled to last until January 14th at least.

The latest restrictions are going to cover bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other public spaces from Sunday until January 14th when the decision will get reviewed based on the conditions by then. Although people are allowed to invite a maximum of four guests during the Christmas holidays, they will be reduced to two after the holidays are over in order to minimize social contact and limit the spread of the virus.

Even though lockdowns have triggered protests in the country recently, its government has considered it necessary if they are to curb the infections after they recorded a high of 14,742 daily cases on Saturday and requested the cooperation of the populace in order to enable the country to survive this new wave of infections.

Other European countries like Germany are also considering different methods of limiting positive cases like limiting travelers from the United Kingdom. This move will require travelers from the UK to require a negative PCR test and also have to isolate for 14 days in order to gain entry to the European country.

Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

