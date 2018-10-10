Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese

In Germany The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese

For just over a million yuan each (125,000 euros, $143,000), he and 11 other Chinese businessmen were promised apartments in the village and help with navigating Germany's bureaucracy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jane Hou and her German partner Andreas Scholz conceived the idea of building the biggest Chinese trading centre in Europe play

Jane Hou and her German partner Andreas Scholz conceived the idea of building the biggest Chinese trading centre in Europe

(AFP)

Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Jianxin's first thought was that he had fallen victim to a fraud scheme when he arrived at the location of his investment in a small German village.

For just over a million yuan each (125,000 euros, $143,000), he and 11 other Chinese businessmen were promised apartments in the village and help with navigating Germany's bureaucracy, including obtaining residency permits and registering a business.

"But when I first got here, the grass was taller than people... I told the ICCN CEO I have the impression that it's all a scam," Zhang told AFP, referring to the company in charge.

As it turned out, it was all above board.

Six years on, Zhang is one of 1,000 Chinese who have moved to Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach, total population 3,500, where they have also set up shop.

Zhang, seen preparing tea with his wife Yang, suspected a scam to begin with when he arrived at the location of his investment in a small German village, but he and 1,000 compatriots have been won over play

Zhang, seen preparing tea with his wife Yang, suspected a scam to begin with when he arrived at the location of his investment in a small German village, but he and 1,000 compatriots have been won over

(AFP)

All of them had been won over by Chinese businesswoman Jane Hou and her German partner Andreas Scholz, who conceived the idea of building the biggest Chinese trading centre in Europe.

Three hundred small and medium-sized Chinese firms now have registered German businesses in the village, tucked within a ring of forests in western Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state.

Another 12 buildings are being built over the next five to seven years to accommodate another 500 investors.

Hard to imagine that it all started with a conversation between Hou and Scholz at Frankfurt airport.

Scholz, who was then managing a shop in the airport, said they "chatted and exchanged business cards".

Two weeks later, Hou told him she was looking to hire a German sales representative who also handles contact with the embassy.

Hou "is a very persuasive person", said Scholz.

"Three weeks later, I packed two bags, gave notice on my job, my apartment, gave away my stuff or sold it and went to China."

'No legal norms'

From a little office in Shenzhen, the two embarked on their bid to convince Chinese businessmen to move to Germany.

Their pitch was that a registered German company would be viewed as more trustworthy to do business in the country.

"It is always a bit risky for German companies to do business with a Chinese limited company somewhere in Shenzhen or in Shanghai as there are simply no legal norms," Scholz said.

"There are unfortunately enough examples where money had gone missing or didn't arrive and the Chinese partner has disappeared, no one is there to answer the phone."

Hou, through a German contact, learnt of housing blocks left empty in Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach after the US military moved out.

Located around 90 minutes by road from Frankfurt airport, the village had been losing its younger population to big cities.

It was therefore to local politicians' joy when ICCN approached them with a plan to spruce up the blocks and sell them to the Chinese.

Although the tranquil setting feels a world away from China's booming cities, it turned out to be another selling point.

'Clean air, clean water'

"Here, there's much fewer people. My heart is calm," said Zhang.

A potential investor, Yang Hai, was impressed by the "clean air and water" that's drinkable from the tap.

Keen to bolster cultural and business relations, Chinese and German businessmen attend a business forum at the Environmental Campus Birkenfeld in Hoppenstaedten-Weiersbach play

Keen to bolster cultural and business relations, Chinese and German businessmen attend a business forum at the Environmental Campus Birkenfeld in Hoppenstaedten-Weiersbach

(AFP)

Yang was in town for a German-China economic forum organised by ICCN, an opportunity to check out the site.

If it works out, the pharmaceutical investment would be the first time the centre moves from trading to manufacturing. Already, some of the companies based there are involved in exporting German goods to China, not just bringing in Chinese products.

"Forty-two percent of the place is covered with greenery and the air is very clean. Such a place for a pharmaceutical company... is particularly suitable. Our requirements are that air and water quality must be good," said Yang.

"We also looked at Canada and America but Germany may be better because it's cold in Canada and there are too many unpredictable developments in the US," he said.

While Chemnitz, an eastern city on the other side of Germany, has been rocked by anti-foreigner protests, newcomers to Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach said they have encountered only friendliness from locals.

Cui Jin (L), at home in the"Oak Garden" residential complex, runs a medical import-export business play

Cui Jin (L), at home in the"Oak Garden" residential complex, runs a medical import-export business

(AFP)

"Before coming here, there were some concerns that the locals may not be accepting. But in fact, they are very friendly," said Cui Jin, who runs a medical device trading business.

Retiree Becker Ottmar said the newcomers "are very nice and forthcoming... we live well together."

"Today, when a house is empty, it would likely be sold to the Chinese," said Ottmar, who lives across the street from a restaurant now run by a Chinese family.

'A bridge'

Wu Wen Cheng, another resident, has plenty of demand for the taste-of-home lunch boxes he prepares at Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach, where around a third of the locals are fellow Chinese play

Wu Wen Cheng, another resident, has plenty of demand for the taste-of-home lunch boxes he prepares at Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach, where around a third of the locals are fellow Chinese

(AFP)

Scholz admitted that "such a project would not work everywhere in Germany", but added that villagers had been long used to having foreigners living among them given the US army bases dotted across the region.

They had also felt the impact on jobs and economic opportunities when the US base in Hoppstaedten-Weiersbach closed in the mid-1990s.

When the Chinese moved in, "they bought cars, furniture, daily necessities. That's quite a bit of opportunity for a small locality," said Scholz.

The German businessman said the company has made an effort to create opportunities for the locals and newcomers to meet, including organising Chinese-German festivals and football tournaments.

Stressing the importance to bridge the cultural divide, Scholz said: "We are this bridge."

He and Hou have since married and have a daughter. They live next to the Zhang family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet

Related Articles

In Latvian Pro-Kremlin and populist parties eye power in vote
Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
European Union Hungary, Poland plan to overturn EU's cheap labour rules
In Iran Parliament passes counter-terror finance bill
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
In Germany 'Hambi stays!': Thousands join German forest demo in anti-coal battle
Putin US, Chinese unease as Russia President seeks India arms deals
In Germany Uncensored: Frankfurt book fair gets political in 'stormy' times
In Germany Court orders diesel ban on major Berlin roads

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
X
Advertisement