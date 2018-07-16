Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thailand retrieves final body in boating disaster

In Thailand Navy retrieves final body in boating disaster

The Phoenix was carrying 105 people -- mostly Chinese -- when it sank on the way back from a popular snorkeling spot on July 5.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A helicopter and rescuers search an area near Phuket in early July for victims of the sunken boat: Thailand says the last body has now been recovered play

A helicopter and rescuers search an area near Phuket in early July for victims of the sunken boat: Thailand says the last body has now been recovered

(AFP/File)

Thailand has recovered the last body after a boating accident killed dozens of Chinese tourists this month off the southern resort island of Phuket.

The Phoenix was carrying 105 people -- mostly Chinese -- when it sank on the way back from a popular snorkeling spot on July 5.

Divers and the navy spent more than a week retrieving bodies, some from inside the boat, as outraged relatives waited for news.

Phuket's public relations department said in a statement late Sunday that the "last body of the dead from the Phoenix boat accident" was recovered that night.

"All missing found," the statement added, putting the final death toll at 47.

A minute's silence was held for the victims at a ceremony attended by the Chinese ambassador.

The Phoenix was among three vessels which ignored a bad weather warning against day trips to the islands around Phuket.

The disaster was one of the worst boating accidents in recent history in Thailand, which has a poor safety record despite being heavily reliant on tourism.

But it received little international attention compared to the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand.

The country last year received 35 million tourists of whom nearly 10 million were from China, government statistics show.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet
3 Joseph Beti Assomo Cameroon minister ambushed in restive region,...bullet

Related Articles

Tham Luang cave Diver describes 'massive relief' finding trapped Thai boys
Tham Luang Cave Thai cave rescue site to become a museum
In Thailand All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave
Opinion Why the Thailand cave rescue was so difficult: A diver explains
In Thailand Thai cave boys rescued
In Thailand Relatives identify victims of deadly Thai tourist boat sinking
In Thailand T-Junction 'crisis' point looms near end of cave rescue
Thailand Cave Rescue Site cleared to 'help victims': Officials
In Thailand Rescue efforts for boys trapped in cave begin
In Thailand Letters of hope from boys trapped deep in a cave

World

President Emmanuel Macron is hoping the optimism generated by France's World Cup victory will also pay out political dividends
Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor
Syrian emigrant Issa and his brother Mark pick grapes in their ancestral village of Fairouzah on July 13, 2018
Victoria Mubarakah Long-absent Syrian expats in emotional visit home from US
Tusk warned in Beijing that the trade tensions could spiral into a "hot conflict"
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Issaias was welcomed by Abiy on his arrival for the historic visit
Ethiopia Eritrea re-opens embassy in neighbouring country amid thaw