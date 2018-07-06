Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys narrows

Tham Luang cave Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys narrows

The diver's death raises serious doubts over the safety of attempting to bring the 12 boys and their football coach out through the cramped, Tham Luang cave.

  • Published:
The rescue effort started almost two weeks ago after the "Wild Boars" team went into the cave in northern Thailand after football practice play

The rescue effort started almost two weeks ago after the "Wild Boars" team went into the cave in northern Thailand after football practice

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Thai navy diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave died Friday as officials warned the window of opportunity to free the youngsters is "limited".

The diver's death raises serious doubts over the safety of attempting to bring the 12 boys and their football coach out through the cramped, waterlogged passageways of the Tham Luang cave.

But Thailand's Navy SEAL commander indicated that rescuers may have little choice but to attempt the tricky extraction of the group, in the first official admission that they cannot wait out the monsoon underground.

"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time... but now things have changed, we have a limited time," Apakorn Yookongkaew told reporters.

Map showing the cave system in Thailand where 12 school children have been trapped with their football coach since June 23. play

Map showing the cave system in Thailand where 12 school children have been trapped with their football coach since June 23.

(AFP)

A sombre mood has clouded the elation from earlier in the week, when the boys were found dishevelled and hungry but alive on a ledge several kilometres (miles) inside the cave.

Many of the boys -- aged between 11 to 16 -- are unable to swim and none has scuba experience, further imperilling any attempt to dive out of the cave.

Those risks were made all the more immediate by the death of the diver, identified as Saman Kunan, who passed out and perished while returning from the chamber where the boys are trapped.

He was part of a team trying to establish an air line to the chamber where the children are awaiting rescue.

The Seal commander said oxygen levels in their shelter had dropped, but said a doctor was with the team monitoring their health.

'Still have faith'

Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck delivered the "sad news" of the diver's death to reporters massed at the entrance to the cave complex.

But Navy Seal commander Apakorn vowed the rescue bid will continue.

"We lost one man, but we still have faith to carry out our work."

Thai soldiers and police officers pay their respects as a Thai Navy plane carrying the body of Saman Kunan play

Thai soldiers and police officers pay their respects as a Thai Navy plane carrying the body of Saman Kunan

(AFP)

Saman resigned from the Thai military in 2006 before working at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport, according to a post on the Thai Navy Seals Facebook page, which said he was a triathlete and a "skilled and able diver."

Tributes poured out across social media in Thailand.

Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Apakorn said they would take more precautions with the children.

Even for expert divers the journey is an exhausting 11-hour round trip.

"It's very risky (diving out). Think about it, a Navy Seal just passed away last night, so how about a 12-year-old kid," said Rafael Aroush, an Israeli volunteer helping the rescue bid.

Officials vowed to investigate the death, and have sent the body to a local hospital for an autopsy.

Extreme risk

The accident marks the first major setback for the gargantuan effort, which started almost two weeks ago after the "Wild Boars" team went into the cave in northern Thailand following football practice.

Their ordeal has gripped Thailand, with the nation holding its breath for their safe escape.

The "Wild Boars" team went into the cave in northern Thailand following football practice nearly two weeks ago play

The "Wild Boars" team went into the cave in northern Thailand following football practice nearly two weeks ago

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP/File)

Messages of support for the "Wild Boars" have come in from across the world, including from football stars in Russia for the World Cup.

The unprecedented rescue mission has been dogged by the threat of rains, which complicate pumping water out of the cave system.

Intermittent rain hit the already muddy camp site on Friday.

The trapped team has been receiving basic training in breathing through diving equipment in case the order to evacuate is given.

But authorities are reluctant to allow them to dive out of the cave, given the extreme risks.

Other options under consideration are waiting out the monsoon -- which could take months -- or climbing out through a crack in the rock face, if one can be found.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Statue of Liberty Woman climb sculpture in standoff with policebullet

Related Articles

Football 'Stay strong': football stars rally round Thai cave boys
In Thailand 1 dead, dozens of Chinese tourists feared missing as Thai boat capsizes
In Thailand 12 boys found alive after 9 days trapped in cave
In Thailand Divers progress in search for missing kids
In Thailand Classmates yearn for safe return of 12 boys trapped in cave
Thai Cave No simple solution for the 12 boys and their coach
In Thailand Family of Thai cave boy long for birthday party reunion
In Thailand Desperate vigil: families of missing kids cling to hope
In Thailand What now for the Thai boys found in a cave?
In Thailand Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave

World

Israeli settlers wave their national flag on a hill overlooking the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on July 5, 2018
West Bank Israel court gives brief reprieve to threatened Bedouin village: Lawyer
Leaked proposals suggest Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will propose to keep and commit to future EU rules on trade
Theresa May Crunch time as PM seeks to unite warring cabinet on Brexit
It's a rare New Yorker whose smart phone is not hooked up to market leader Uber or several of its biggest competitors -- Lyft, Juno and Via
World Six-year boom pushes New York to mull Uber regulation
Francisco Franco is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face
Nicolas Sanchez-Albornoz Spain must not 'honour dictatorship' says ex-Franco prisoner