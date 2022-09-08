RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Tension in UK as doctors place Queen Elizabeth under close watch

Ima Elijah

The queen, who is the world's longest-serving monarch, has been said to be suffering from...

The Palace, in a statement this morning, said:Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Reports say the announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, with doctors advising her to rest.

It added that the queen, 96, remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

What is wrong with the Queen:The queen, who is the world’s longest-serving monarch, has been said to be suffering from deteriorating health for the past several months, with doctors citing ongoing “episodic mobility problems.”

The Queen's family: Prince Charles, the Duke of Cornwall, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have now arrived at Balmoral.

The queen’s other three children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as her grandson Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, have also arrived.

Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are on their way.

Prime Minister's reaction: Liz Truss, UK’s Prime Minister, said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

She added, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,

What you should know: Recall that the Queen appointed Ms. Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, September 06, instead of travelling to London for the event.

About the Queen: Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

