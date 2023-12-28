14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

South Australian police said that they responded to a report of a shark attack off Ethel Beach near Innes National Park on the southwest tip of Yorke Peninsula near Adelaide at 1:30 pm (0300 GMT).

“Sadly the body of a teenage boy was recovered from the water,’’ police later said in an update, after previously reporting that one person was believed to have been “seriously injured, broadcaster ABC reported.

At the time of the attack, he had been some 40 metres off the coast of Ethel Beach, a popular surfing spot, according to local media.

This was the third fatal shark attack in the state of South Australia this year.

A 55-year-old man died in October after being attacked while surfing near Granites Beach, on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula.