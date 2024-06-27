Tamale drug dealers attack man for trying to buy their illicit goods with fake cash

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, reflecting both amusement and concern over the brazen violence displayed.
𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕪 🇬🇭💯(@kobbyskary) tweeted, "Police should arrest this guy and make him show them the drug dealer's house… You're selling hard drugs to ruin people and can't handle fake money? 😂😂😂"
Morgan_Dube (@naasam_michael) expressed disbelief, "Illegal drug dealers harassing someone like this? Eeiii people are wild oo 💔" This sentiment was echoed by many who were astonished by the hypocrisy and audacity of the dealers.
jeffREY🧡(@Money_Jetli1) added a humorous perspective, "How can you go and report a situation like this to the police....? 😂😂😂"
Kwaku Danger(@Coded_bone) summed it up clearly "Illegal beats illegal," pointing out the ironic twist of criminals turning on each other.
Whilst the assault on the man has drawn widespread attention on social media, it underscores the urgent need for law enforcement to address the broader issue of illegal drug activities in the region.