Tamale drug dealers attack man for trying to buy their illicit goods with fake cash

𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕪 🇬🇭💯(@kobbyskary) tweeted, "Police should arrest this guy and make him show them the drug dealer's house… You're selling hard drugs to ruin people and can't handle fake money? 😂😂😂"

Morgan_Dube (@naasam_michael) expressed disbelief, "Illegal drug dealers harassing someone like this? Eeiii people are wild oo 💔" This sentiment was echoed by many who were astonished by the hypocrisy and audacity of the dealers.

jeffREY🧡(@Money_Jetli1) added a humorous perspective, "How can you go and report a situation like this to the police....? 😂😂😂"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Danger(@Coded_bone) summed it up clearly "Illegal beats illegal," pointing out the ironic twist of criminals turning on each other.