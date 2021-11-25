RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

The Taliban government through its ministry has prohibited TV networks from showing female acts.

The Taliban government in laying ground rules for TV networks in Afghanistan has prohibited the organizations from broadcasting programs that it considers to be immoral. One of the guidelines that are part of its “religious guidelines” stipulates that the TV networks should not show soap operas or even dramas that feature female actors. In issuing the guideline, the conservative Taliban government is going against its earlier promise of being moderate on women issues unlike they were in the past.

The proscription also came with instructions that mandated the organizations to destroy films or shows that went against Afghan and Islamic values. These instructions threw women in the country into further turmoil as they realized they could not hold on to the promises made by the Islamic organization when it took over the government recently.

There has already been a mass exodus of women from the country with the most prominent of them being the Afghan women’s soccer team that was helped into the United Kingdom through the efforts of Kim Kardashian and Leeds owner, Andrea Radrizzani helping to fly them to safety.

''These are not rules but a religious guideline," ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told news agency AFP.

Another Taliban spokesperson added that the guidelines were not obligatory, but suggestions that the broadcast organizations are expected to adhere to.

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

