Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Syrian opposition 'aims for dialogue' with Russia

Syrian opposition 'aims for dialogue' with Russia

Syria's opposition welcomes dialogue with Moscow to achieve a political settlement of the years-long war, said their chief negotiator, Nasr al-Hariri, in Russia on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nasr al-Hariri, the Syrian opposition's chief negotiator was in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov play

Nasr al-Hariri, the Syrian opposition's chief negotiator was in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

(AFP)

Syria's opposition welcomes dialogue with Moscow to achieve a political settlement of the years-long war, said their chief negotiator, Nasr al-Hariri, in Russia on Friday.

"Of course, Russia can do a lot and can facilitate the expansion of dialogue," he told reporters before meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We have strived and will continue to strive for dialogue and negotiations with Russia to achieve a political solution," said the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

"Russia is a state that has major influence on the Syrian issue," he said, expressing hope that Moscow would seize "this historic moment" and help broker a solution that suited both the regime and the Syrian people.

In the past, the opposition has described the role of Russia, which intervened militarily in the conflict on the side of Bashar al-Assad in 2015, as an "occupation".

But Hariri's remarks signalled the Syrian opposition's readiness for more concessions following the regime's battlefield successes.

Moscow said that Russia's top diplomat Lavrov and Hariri had a "frank exchange of opinions" and stressed the need to settle the crisis as soon as possible.

Hariri visited Russia ahead of this weekend's four-way summit on Syria in Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian President Vladimir Putin, France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Turkey, which has supported Syrian rebels, has been working with Syrian regime supporters Russia and Iran to end the more than seven-year civil war, efforts that have often been greeted with suspicion in the West.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Liberia's Weah announces free tuition for undergraduatesbullet
3 Vatican stalls on married Catholic priestsbullet

Related Articles

Politics Roger Stone reportedly pushed hard for Trump to preemptively pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Strategy Fascinating photos show what it's like to have some of the wildest commutes in the world
Tech Facebook has discovered an Iranian influence campaign that was followed by more than 1 million people (FB)
Politics Trump wants to ditch a Cold War treaty that reduced nuclear weapons — that's a bad move, says the Soviet leader who signed it
Strategy The future of Alaska's $65 billion fund that pays every citizen around $2,000 a year is a major issue in the governor's race
Belgian purchase of US jets 'against European interests': Macron
Russia upholds torture convictions against senior officers
Politics Officials find 2 more suspicious packages reportedly intended for Sen. Cory Booker and the former Director of National Intelligence
100 years on, German far right seeks to rehabilitate Empire

World

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapakse, left, is sworn is as prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, after incumbent premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked
Sri Lanka President sacks PM, plunges country into crisis
Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, pictured August 2018, said that the "awful war in Yemen and the Qatar crisis should lead us to finally act in a united fashion as the European Union towards Saudi Arabia"
Austria calls for EU embargo on weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, pictured October 24, 2018, told journalists that a meeting in Berlin with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz had been useful regarding digital tax targetting US tech giants
France positive after talks with Germany on digital tax
US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart, pictured Feburary 2017, attacked WADA's reinstatement of Russia when it was first announced and has condemned the global anti-doping body
Tygart attacks WADA over 'backroom' deal to reinstate Russia
X
Advertisement