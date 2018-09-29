Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Syria says trade crossing with Jordan to open next month

In Syria Transport ministry says trade crossing with Jordan to open next month

Syria's transport ministry said Saturday its main border crossing with Jordan would reopen to trade next month for the first time in three years, but Amman said consultations were still ongoing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syria's transport ministry says the main border crossing with Jordan, seen here being patrolled by Russian military police on August 14, 2018, has reopened to trade for the first time in three years after its recapture in July play

Syria's transport ministry says the main border crossing with Jordan, seen here being patrolled by Russian military police on August 14, 2018, has reopened to trade for the first time in three years after its recapture in July

(AFP/File)

Syria's transport ministry said Saturday its main border crossing with Jordan would reopen to trade next month for the first time in three years, but Amman said consultations were still ongoing.

The ministry had announced on Saturday morning that the Nassib crossing, known as Jaber on the Jordanian side, was functional.

It clarified in an afternoon statement carried by state news agency SANA that authorities had "completed logistical preparations to reopen the Nasib border crossing with Jordan on October 10".

Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said Saturday the "Jaber-Nassib crossing remains closed," and no goods or travellers had passed through.

"The technical meetings to open the border are ongoing. Reopening it requires infrastructure, as well as logistical and technical standards, to be in place," state media quoted her as saying.

Government troops retook the Syrian side of the crossing in July under a deal with rebel fighters brokered by Damascus ally Moscow.

It had been sealed completely since rebels overran it in April 2015, choking off one of the most important trade routes for the government.

The crossing was a key link not only for direct trade between the neighbouring countries but also for longer-distance transit trade between Lebanon and the Gulf which was a signficant source of revenue.

Earlier this week, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said all necessary steps had been completed to reopen the crossing, with investment in new infrastructure to be paid for by a sharp hike in duties.

"This crossing will be invested in according to our national interest. The customs fees were amended to achieve the interests of the Syrian state, increased from $10 to $62 for a four-tonne truck," Khamis said.

Despite retaking swathes of territory in successive Russian-backed offensives this year, Damascus still controls only half of the 19 crossings along Syria's lengthy borders with Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Turkey.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in...bullet
2 In Afghan Woman in 'mullah' sex tapes arrestedbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

Dutch Terror Suspects 'had 100 kg of fertiliser for car bomb'
Merkel German Chancellor plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October
In Palestinian Refugee agency gets $118 mn in new funding
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
Politics Russia plans to arm its most advanced fighter with new hypersonic air-to-air missiles meant to cripple the F-35 stealth fighter
In Netherlands 'Major terrorist attack' foiled, 7 arrested: prosecutor
Syria US led coalition admits another 53 civilian casualties
World U.N. General Assembly: Israelis and Palestinians to address meeting
Politics US aircraft carriers are spending less time deployed for war — which could become a problem as the US Navy prepares to take on China and Russia

World

German police are expecting up to 10,000 protesters to hit the streets of Cologne as the Turkish president visits
Erdogan German city braces for protests as Turkish President opens mega mosque
Libyan militiamen loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), Libya's internationally recognised government, celebrate their advances on the field in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on September 25, 2018
In Libya Unity govt under pressure on security, economic reforms
The Aquarius is the last civilian rescue ship in the central Mediterranean
Mediterranean Aquarius faces fate of other migrant rescue ships
The former militants now campaign for better treatment for 268 of their peers who remain in prison
Antton Lopez Ruiz After years in jail, ex-ETA militants still root for independence
X
Advertisement