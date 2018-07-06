Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Syria rebels say close to deal with Russia on south

In Syria Rebels say close to deal with Russia on south

Rebels in southern Syria said on Friday they were close to reaching a deal with regime ally Russia including a ceasefire and the handover of some territory.

  • Published:
Smoke rises from rebel-held areas in Syria's Daraa during reported air strikes by regime forces on July 5, 2018 play

Smoke rises from rebel-held areas in Syria's Daraa during reported air strikes by regime forces on July 5, 2018

(AFP)

Rebels in southern Syria said on Friday they were close to reaching a deal with regime ally Russia including a ceasefire and the handover of some territory.

A meeting between rebel and Russian negotiators was still continuing on Friday afternoon with no confirmation of a final agreement.

But its broad outlines were described to AFP by two spokesmen for the joint opposition command in the south.

Hussein Abazeed said a ceasefire would take hold in the southern province of Daraa, known as the "cradle" of Syria's uprising.

"Rebels will hand over their heavy-duty weapons in stages in exchange for the regime withdrawing from four towns" it had recently recaptured, said Abazeed.

Government forces would then take control of a key route running along the border with Jordan, up to the Nassib border crossing.

"The Nassib crossing will come under a Syrian civil administration, with Russian supervision," said Abazeed.

The border point, which has remained in opposition hands, is one of the key targets of the government's more than two-week offensive in southern Syria.

Recapturing it could bring renewed trade with neighbouring Jordan.

Abazeed said the preliminary deal also provided for the safe transfer of at least 6,000 people, including rebels and civilians, to the northwestern province of Idlib.

According to rebel sources, Moscow had previously rejected a phased surrender of heavy arms and any population transfers.

Ibrahim Jabbawi, another spokesman for the rebels' southern operations, confirmed the agreement on a ceasefire, the surrender of heavy weapons, and the rebel handover of the frontier road with Jordan.

A key ally of Damascus, Moscow has been brokering talks for the negotiated surrender of rebels in areas of southern Syria bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The negotiations collapsed on Wednesday, ushering in a day-long volley of air strikes, barrel bombs and missiles that ultimately pressured rebels to return to the table.

They resumed talks at around midday on Friday. Rebels have walked away from negotiations in the past if they deem the terms too tough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Tham Luang cave Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys...bullet
3 West Bank Israel blocks EU envoys' visit to school in threatened...bullet

Related Articles

World Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one in Finland, officials say
In Syria Regime offensive to retake Daraa province
In Syria Rebels mull tough Russian terms for southern handover
In Lebanon More Syrians leave for home
Cyber War Syria airstrikes feature in revamped RAF museum
Antonio Guterres UN chief again calls for end to military ops in south Syria
World Trump says he has short list for supreme court and will reveal his pick on July 9
In Lebanon Hezbollah says will help Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
In Russia Government accuses France 24 TV of breaking media law

World

It was Stephen Ditko who came up with Spider-Man's iconic red and blue suit, complete with web-shooters
Stephen Ditko Spider-Man co-creator, dies at 90
A man holds a placard reading 'Free political prisoners' during a protest called by Catalan pro-independence demonstrators
Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions
Most of the boys do not know how to swim and none have scuba experience
Thailand Cave Rescue Boys not ready to dive to freedom as rescuer perishes
Russian state-controlled television channel RT, pictured in Moscow, bowed to pressure from Washington and registered as a foreign agent in the United States in 2017
Moscow US condemns country's efforts to 'stifle' press freedom