Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Syria families demand regime action to free IS hostages

Syrian Conflict Syria families demand regime action to free IS hostages

The jihadists abducted around 30 people -- mostly women and children -- from the southwestern province of Sweida in late July during the deadliest attack on Syria's Druze community of the seven-year civil war.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian Druze bury their dead from a massive July 25 assault by the Islamic State group in which the jihadists seized around 30 hostages, most of them women and children play

Syrian Druze bury their dead from a massive July 25 assault by the Islamic State group in which the jihadists seized around 30 hostages, most of them women and children

(SANA/AFP/File)

The families of Druze hostages held by the Islamic State group rallied for a third day Friday to demand action by the Syrian government to free them, witnesses said.

The jihadists abducted around 30 people -- mostly women and children -- from the southwestern province of Sweida in late July during the deadliest attack on Syria's Druze community of the seven-year civil war.

On Friday, a handful of people gathered for a sit-in at the government's provincial headquarters in Sweida, a reporter in the city told AFP.

The protests began on Wednesday, a day after families learned that IS had executed a 25-year-old female captive, Nour Radwan, the head of news website Sweida24, told AFP.

They began protesting to "demand that the government intervene immediately to free the hostages", he said.

A protester, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was not related to the Druze hostages but had joined the sit-in to show support.

"Those who are related to them are always here, and there are large numbers that come in solidarity," he told AFP, though adding that the numbers were lower on Friday.

"We're demanding the return of the hostages. That's not a tall order," he said.

Negotiations between the government's Russian ally and the jihadists for the release of the Druze captives had stalled, but Radwan said they resumed on the first day of the sit-in.

Footage of the protest on Thursday published online by Sweida24 showed a few dozen men and women in front of the provincial headquarters.

They gathered on the building's front steps around neatly lined up photographs of the missing, and a sign that said: "We demand the hostages be returned alive."

IS demands $1 mn ransoms

Government forces have battled IS in the volcanic plateau of Tulul al-Safa in the east of the province since the July attack.

Radwan said the jihadists had demanded $1 million in ransom for each of the 27 hostages, as well as an end to the government's offensive against them in Tulul al-Safa and the release of 48 wives of IS fighters from government custody.

In the July 25 attack, IS killed more than 250 people, most of them civilians, in a wave of suicide bombings, shootings and stabbings across Sweida province.

They kidnapped around 30 people -- mostly women and children -- at the same time.

In August, IS executed a 19-year-old male student among the captives.

A 65-year-old Syrian woman among the hostages also died, with her IS captors telling negotiators she had died of an illness.

IS swept across large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" in territory it controlled.

But its self-declared state has since crumbled, and in Syria the jihadists have seen their presence dwindle to parts of the vast desert that stretches from the capital to the Iraqi border and a small pocket in the Euphrates valley.

US-backed Kurdish-led forces are battling to expel the jihadists from that pocket around the town of Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

United States US not seeking war with Iran: top general
Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
In Germany Government says shares US goals on Iran
Syrian Conflict Turkish troop convoy enters Syria rebel zone
In Syria Pro-Turkey rebels 'begin withdrawing' under deal
Syrian Conflict Israel says ready for UN crossing with Syria to reopen
Jim Mattis US Defense Secretary warns of 'tough fight' to oust IS
United Kingdom UK site leads the way in Skripal case with online savvy
Iran Attack Revolutionary Guards fire missiles at Syria 'terrorists' after deadly attack
In Syria Transport ministry says trade crossing with Jordan to open next month

World

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, an advocate for the Yazidi community in Iraq and a survivor of sexual enslavement by Islamic State jihadists, "defended our shared values"
Antonio Guterres UN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'
Yazidi pilgrims gather at their holiest shrinein Lalish in northern Iraq for the start of a seven-day celebration coinciding with that one of their, Nadia Murad, had won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 2018
In Iraq Yazidis celebrate Murad's Nobel prize as they mark top ritual
A worker checking the printing of circuit boards at a factory in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province
Trump US President report bemoans Pentagon reliance on Chinese parts
British Police Community Support Officers stand outside the home of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in March 2018
In Russia Military intelligence's embarrassing blunders
X
Advertisement