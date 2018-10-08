Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Swiss bank UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims

UBS Swiss bank on trial in France over tax fraud claims

After a six-year investigation, judges last year charged the bank and its French subsidiary of laundering proceeds from tax fraud carried out from 2004 to 2012, allegations the bank has denied.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Swiss bank UBS is facing a potential fine of five billion euros over claims it helped wealthy French clients hide money from tax authorities play

The Swiss bank UBS is facing a potential fine of five billion euros over claims it helped wealthy French clients hide money from tax authorities

(AFP/File)

The Swiss banking giant UBS goes on trial in Paris on Monday to face accusations it orchestrated a huge tax fraud scheme for wealthy French clients, with potential fines of billions of euros.

After a six-year investigation, judges last year charged the bank and its French subsidiary of laundering proceeds from tax fraud carried out from 2004 to 2012, allegations the bank has denied.

"UBS will finally have the chance to respond to what are usually unfounded claims," the bank has said, vowing to "strongly defend itself."

Six bank managers and former managers are also on trial, including Raoul Weil, the former third-in-command at UBS, and Patrick de Fayet, formerly the second-ranking executive for its French operations.

The inquiry was opened after a former employee alerted authorities over the bank's alleged system of setting up dual bookkeeping to hide the movement of capital into Switzerland.

France's national financial crimes unit estimates at least 9.76 billion euros ($11.2 billion) was not reported to the French tax authorities.

The bank's staff allegedly approached French clients, from wealthy businessmen to sports stars, at receptions, golf and tennis tournaments or concerts to convince them to hide their money in Switzerland.

If convicted UBS could face fines of up to half the amount of money laundered, or nearly five billion euros.

'My honour'

The whistleblower in the case, Nicolas Forissier, was sacked by UBS in 2009 for alleged "gross misconduct".

"My honour will finally be cleared," Forissier, a former internal auditing chief, said last year when judges ordered the trial after prosecutors and bank executives failed to reach a plea deal.

According to documents provided by German authorities to French investigators, deposits from some 38,000 French clients with UBS amounted to a total of around 13 billion Swiss francs (11 billion euros, $13 billion), a source close to the case told AFP.

Not all these clients are suspected of tax fraud, the source said.

UBS has faced similar accusations in other countries in recent years.

In 2009 the bank was ordered by the US authorities to pay a $780 million fine for allegedly helping 20,000 wealthy clients hide some $20 billion from the Internal Revenue Service.

Belgium has also indicted the bank for organised tax fraud.

France has cracked down hard on tax evasion in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, not least after a former budget minister was found to have hidden money in overseas accounts.

A court upheld Jerome Cahuzac's fraud conviction this year, handing him a 300,000 euro fine and banning him from public office for five years.

The UBS trial is expected to run until mid-November, barring any procedural delays.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 Brexit New theatre comedy dramatises break-upsbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

In Italy Court convicts 2 in Nigeria oil corruption case
A City Like No Other Hopes on hold for model Indian capital
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
In Switzerland Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum
In Spain HSBC leaker Herve Falciani detained: police
Asthildur 'Our mortgage doubled': The Iceland families bearing cost of crash
Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats
Ivan Glasenberg Glencore CEO quits Rusal board after US sanctions
Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a tetchy exchange in Beijing
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
Bollywood star Tanushree Dutta's (R) accusations of sexual harassment have prompted other actresses to speak out
#MeToo Movement Campaign gathers steam in India, at last
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Pyongyang to rekindle stalled denuclearisation talks
Denuclearisation Pompeo says Kim 'ready' to invite inspectors to nuclear site
The Supreme Court in Pakistan will hear the final appeal of a Christian woman on death row who has been accused of blasphemy
In Pakistan Christian mother in final court appeal against blasphemy execution
X
Advertisement