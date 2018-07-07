Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions

Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions

Spain's new leader Pedro Sanchez on Monday meets separatist Catalan president Quim Torra for the first time in a bid to kickstart dialogue after the region's failed attempt at secession which sparked the country's worst crisis in decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man holds a placard reading 'Free political prisoners' during a protest called by Catalan pro-independence demonstrators play

A man holds a placard reading 'Free political prisoners' during a protest called by Catalan pro-independence demonstrators

(AFP/File)

Spain's new leader Pedro Sanchez on Monday meets separatist Catalan president Quim Torra for the first time in a bid to kickstart dialogue after the region's failed attempt at secession which sparked the country's worst crisis in decades.

Sanchez has been in power for a month after overthrowing his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy in a key parliamentary vote he won with the help of Catalan separatists.

Sanchez has urged Catalan separatist leaders to "turn the page" after Torra said he wanted another referendum on independence.

At the start of this month, six of the nine Catalan leaders held near Madrid were transferred to Catalonia to ease tensions ahead of Monday's talks in Madrid.

They include former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart of two pro-independence associations and Raul Romeva, the former Catalan government's international affairs chief.

Accused of rebellion along with deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont for their role in the region's proclamation of independence in October 2017, they face up to 25 years in jail.

Torra said the aim of the talks was to "find out the Socialists' view on the right of self-determination for Catalans."

The government has already rebuffed this with spokeswoman Isabel Celaa responding that the "right to self-determination does not exist in the constitution".

But a senior Catalan government official told AFP that they would bring this up at Monday's meeting, which starts at 0930 GMT.

Logjam?

"Our proposal to resolve this is a referendum on self-determination. If they have a better idea, they can explain that to us," the official said.

Sanchez has urged Catalan separatist leaders to 'turn the page' play

Sanchez has urged Catalan separatist leaders to 'turn the page'

(AFP/File)

Catalonia's separatist government pushed ahead with an independence referendum on October 1 despite it having been ruled unconstitutional by the court and Spain's central government. The referendum was followed by a unilateral declaration on independence on October 27.

At the time, separatist authorities said 92 percent of the 2.2 million Catalans who cast their ballot -- 43 percent of eligible voters -- opted for independence.

The conservative Spanish government in power at the time, headed by Mariano Rajoy, responded by sacking the Catalan government, suspending its parliament and imposing direct rule over the wealthy northeastern region.

Madrid ended direct rule over Catalonia last month after Torra's administration was sworn in.

Catalan lawmaker Meritxell Batet who was recently sworn in as Spain's minister for public administration said the ruling Socialists wanted to amend the constitution to move toward a "federal model".

However with only 84 deputies in the 350-member house, the Socialists have little room for manouevre.

Amending Spain’s constitution requires a two-thirds majority of the Congress of Deputies.

Sanchez "will not launch anything that is too complicated for such a minority party", said Fernando Vallespin, a political science professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

No majority

"There's no majority in Spain for an amendment of the constitution. The right can block it."

Vallespin said the only possible positive outcome would be if both sides accept to try and reach a compromise that grants Catalonia a special status within Spain with more power over taxation and other matters.

"Sanchez will push for Catalonia to start abiding by the law again and function as a region within the constitution and Torra will say that's not his intention," Vallespin predicted.

"He wants to walk out saying he asked for a referendum.

"Torra is dogmatic, radical, even more radical than (Carles) Puigdemont."

The Catalan parliament is divided between moderates and radicals like the exiled Puigdemont, who view any concession towards Madrid as treason.

There are no great expectations from Monday's meeting.

"Things will not be resolved in one or two or three meetings... they have to continue a dialogue," the senior Catalan official said.

Torra himself has asked Sanchez for a second date in September in Barcelona, Catalonia's main city.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Tham Luang cave Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys...bullet
3 West Bank Israel blocks EU envoys' visit to school in threatened...bullet

Related Articles

Catalan 6 detained leaders transferred closer to home
Catalan Separatists Held leaders to be moved to jails in the region: govt
Angela Merkel German Chancellor eases migrant row with EU accords
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
European Union Mini-summit tackles migration crisis, political flare-up
Emmanuel Macron French President backs sanctions on EU states that refuse migrants
In Brussels Central European states to boycott migration meeting
European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe

World

It was Stephen Ditko who came up with Spider-Man's iconic red and blue suit, complete with web-shooters
Stephen Ditko Spider-Man co-creator, dies at 90
Most of the boys do not know how to swim and none have scuba experience
Thailand Cave Rescue Boys not ready to dive to freedom as rescuer perishes
Russian state-controlled television channel RT, pictured in Moscow, bowed to pressure from Washington and registered as a foreign agent in the United States in 2017
Moscow US condemns country's efforts to 'stifle' press freedom
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was ensconced in an elegant Pyongyang guest house for a second day of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol
Mike Pompeo US Secretary presses N. Korea for nuclear commitments in Pyongyang