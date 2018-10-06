Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spanish opera star Montserrat Caballe dies aged 85

Montserrat Caballe Spanish opera star dies aged 85

Spain's world-famous opera singer Montserrat Caballe has died in Barcelona on Saturday, a source at the hospital where she was being treated said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe was known as one of the world's greatest voices during a career spanning half a century play

Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe was known as one of the world's greatest voices during a career spanning half a century

(AFP/File)

Spain's world-famous opera singer Montserrat Caballe has died in Barcelona on Saturday, a source at the hospital where she was being treated said.

The singer, who was known as one of the world's greatest voices during a career spanning half a century, had long suffered from ill health and was hospitalised in mid-September due to a gall bladder problem, local media reported.

"She died overnight at the Sant Pau hospital," the hospital source told AFP.

A service for the singer will be held on Sunday at 2pm local time (1200 GMT), with a funeral the following day, Barcelona authorities said.

Caballe made a global splash when "Barcelona", her song with Queen singer Freddie Mercury, became the anthem for the 1992 Olympic Games.

Born in April 1933 to a humble family in Barcelona, Maria de Montserrat Viviana Concepcion Caballe i Folc studied music at the Liceu Conservatory in the Catalan capital.

Caballe's big break came in 1965 when she stepped in for another singer in the notoriously difficult role of Lucrezia Borgia in Donizetti's opera in New York.

Her debut went down in opera history as one of the greatest overnight successes ever.

She went on to tour the world in a career spanning 50 years, garnering international acclaim for her creamy voice and dramatic power.

Career highlights included a triumphant performance in Bellini's "Norma" at La Scala in Milan in 1972.

Her vocal versatility meant she was as at home with Rossini and Donizetti as well as Mozart and Dvorak, while her energetic performance with Mercury showed her ability to break with tradition.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez paid tribute to Caballe on Saturday, saying on Twitter that Spain had lost "a great ambassador of our country, a soprano recognised internationally".

"Montserrat Caballe, her voice and her tenderness, will always stay with us," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
3 Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureatebullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Bizet's home rehearses for its next act
Entertainment Toronto Symphony taps Gustavo Gimeno as its music director
Football Courtois on verge of Real Madrid move - reports
Entertainment Telemundo has a big goal: Win the world cup
World Cup 2018 Who and who will be performing at opening ceremony?
In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
Opinion Review: Mark Morris' egalitarian ethos and top-class art
Entertainment Through opera, Debussy reaches a new audience
Opinion How a star lost a name and found himself

World

A pre-sale photo supplied by Sotheby's in London on October 6, 2018 shows "Girl with Balloon" by the British artist Banksy, which sold on October 5 for ?1,042,000 and then unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame
In Britain Banksy shocks art world by shredding ?1 mn work at auction
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states
Narendra Modi State polls pose India's PM regional test before reelection bid
Cameroonian President Paul Biya (pictured with his wife Chantal Biya) has made very few appearances on the campaign trail
Cameroon Tactics and tension ahead of poll
'We will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead', Francis said in 2015
Pope Francis Pontiff says Church can no longer tolerate silence on abuse
X
Advertisement