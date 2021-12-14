South African President infected with COVID

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving treatment according to a statement from the office of the presidency. According to the report, he tested positive for the virus on Sunday and is only showing mild symptoms so far. Consequently, he has delegated his presidential duties to his deputy who will assume responsibility for the office while Ramaphosa recuperates under the watchful eye of the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.
South Africa has been one of the countries that have started to experience a surge in infection numbers once again and have also been one of the first targets of the travel ban policies that some countries have taken since the country publicized its findings on the Omicron variant with its many mutations. The country has been battling hard to ramp up its vaccination numbers even though it still boasts of one of the best vaccine uptake numbers on the continent.
Ramaphosa who was in Nigeria earlier this month has urged other South Africans to stay safe and get vaccinated in order to avoid getting sick and hospitalized from infection. "As I recover, my message of the week is: don't let your guard down. Do everything you can and need to, to stay safe, beginning with vaccination," he said. "Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe illness, hospitalization and death. Let's all protect ourselves. Vaccination is free, easy and it works." his statement said.
