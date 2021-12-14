RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

South African President infected with COVID

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Babafemi Busari

Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated.

President of South africa, Cyril Ramaphosa
President of South africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving treatment according to a statement from the office of the presidency. According to the report, he tested positive for the virus on Sunday and is only showing mild symptoms so far. Consequently, he has delegated his presidential duties to his deputy who will assume responsibility for the office while Ramaphosa recuperates under the watchful eye of the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

Recommended articles

South Africa has been one of the countries that have started to experience a surge in infection numbers once again and have also been one of the first targets of the travel ban policies that some countries have taken since the country publicized its findings on the Omicron variant with its many mutations. The country has been battling hard to ramp up its vaccination numbers even though it still boasts of one of the best vaccine uptake numbers on the continent.

Ramaphosa who was in Nigeria earlier this month has urged other South Africans to stay safe and get vaccinated in order to avoid getting sick and hospitalized from infection. "As I recover, my message of the week is: don't let your guard down. Do everything you can and need to, to stay safe, beginning with vaccination," he said. "Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe illness, hospitalization and death. Let's all protect ourselves. Vaccination is free, easy and it works." his statement said.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

Trending

Canadian permanent residency pathways: How eligibility points are calculated

South African President infected with COVID

President of South africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Gaborone, Botswana, on October 12, 2021 (Business Insider)

The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List