Police hunt for 2 sons who attacked their cheating mother, boyfriend

Mzee Asingwire

In a shocking incident that has rattled the Bukedea district, two brothers are on the run following their violent attack on their own mother and her companion, which has sparked a serious manhunt by the local police.

Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga
Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga

Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga disclosed the details of this appalling act that unfolded in the quiet village of Akaramai, in Kamom parish.

On the night of March 20, brothers Onenge Andrew and Opio Ivan returned home to find their mother, Asikeit Melidah, sharing a bed with her manfriend, Omerikol Joseph, in what is described as their father's marital bed.

Enraged by the scene, the brothers resorted to violence, wielding pangas to brutally attack their mother and her companion, causing critical injuries to both. The victims were later rushed to Bukedea Health Centre IV for urgent treatment.

The attack, as explained by Enanga, was fueled by the brothers' fury over what they perceived as their mother's adulterous behavior.

Their father, Ogwang Isaac, a dedicated teacher, was absent at the time, being stationed at his workplace. Enanga emphasized the severity of the crime, stating, "We do strongly condemn such acts of violent attacks against biological parents by children. It is a serious abomination."

Highlighting the proper channels for addressing such family disputes, Enanga regretted the brothers' choice of violence over dialogue.

He mentioned that the aggrieved parties should have sought intervention from their father, clan leaders, local elders, women leaders, the church, and especially the Police Child and Family Protection Unit. Such measures could have provided a peaceful resolution to the family's turmoil.

Currently, Andrew and Ivan face two counts of Attempted Murder as authorities intensify their search to apprehend them. This incident not only underscores the deep-rooted issues surrounding family dynamics and societal expectations but also serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of unresolved familial conflicts.

The community and law enforcement agencies are now united in their efforts to ensure justice for the victims and to address the underlying issues that led to this tragic event.

Mzee Asingwire

