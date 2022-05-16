RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Somalia elects new president

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Mohamud won the presidency for a second time following a long-overdue election on Sunday

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been chosen as Somalia’s new president, five years after being voted out of the presidency, according to news reports.

Recommended articles

Mohamud won the presidency for a second time following a long-overdue election on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

After a marathon poll involving 36 candidates that was broadcast live on state TV, parliamentary officials counted over 165 votes in favour of former president Mohamud, more than the number required to defeat the incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

The field of candidates has been whittled down from a long list that featured 36 names in the first round of voting.

Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years. Instead, polls follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president. The third round of voting was decided by 328 legislators, and a simple majority was enough to choose a winner.

Analysts had predicted that incumbent President Mohamed – who also is known as Farmaajo because of his appetite for Italian cheese -would face an uphill battle to be re-elected. No sitting president has ever won re-election in Somalia, where rival clans battle intensely for political power.

While Mohamed had made it to the third and final round, he was expected to face a strong challenge from the previous president, Mohamud.

Legislators chose the country’s next president in the capital, Mogadishu, which was under lockdown measures aimed at preventing deadly rebel attacks.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Somalia elects new president

Somalia elects new president

Enugu 2023: Senator Ekweremadu preaches peace ahead of PDP primaries

Enugu 2023: Senator Ekweremadu preaches peace ahead of PDP primaries

2023: Osinbajo implores Nigerians to shun sentiments during elections

2023: Osinbajo implores Nigerians to shun sentiments during elections

Why Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu

Why Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu

Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke

Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Dagogo: Court remands Rivers PDP gov aspirant a second time

Dagogo: Court remands Rivers PDP gov aspirant a second time

ASUU strike: Protesting students block Sagamu-Benin Expressway

ASUU strike: Protesting students block Sagamu-Benin Expressway

2023: I will fight insecurity to standstill – Amaechi

2023: I will fight insecurity to standstill – Amaechi

Trending

Ukraine's new law on Cryptos

bitcoin

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Flag Cameroon

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter (TheGuardian)

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

transplant (JournalDuCameroon)