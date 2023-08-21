Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet to stop Al Shabaab terrorists

"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement.

Members of insurgent group Al Shabaab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.

The decision comes days after Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said a military offensive against Al Shabaab aims to eliminate the Al Qaeda-linked group in the next five months.

The order gave internet service providers until August 24 to comply.

1XBet is popular in Somalia for betting, especially on soccer matches.

TikTok has been threatened with bans in the United States over its alleged ties to the Chinese government.