The 29-year-old stepped into the ring for his first professional fight against Portuguese opponent Malam Varela at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday.
Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight
Middleweight boxer Sherif Lawal has tragically lost his life after being knocked out during his professional debut.
However, the British boxer couldn’t travel the full length of the six rounds after being knocked down in the fourth round.
The boxer collapsed after a heavy punch landed on his face and was quickly attended to by the paramedics who were on standby.
Lawal was later rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead before any resuscitation efforts could even begin.
The promoters of the fight Warren Boxing Management said: “Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.”
The British Boxing Board of Control also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased boxer after the sad incident.
“Condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal following his tragic passing. The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time,” a statement quoted by the Guardian said.
Lawal’s fight against Varela was the first on the cards that night but the former’s demise led to the cancellation of the whole show.
