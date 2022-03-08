RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

UK-Dutch petroleum giant, Shell on Tuesday. announced its intention to gradually withdraw from all oil and gas projects in Russia.

Shell (ProactiveInvestors)
Shell (ProactiveInvestors)

It said that it would stop all spot purchases of Russian oil as a first step.

Recommended articles

“Shell today announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.

“As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil.

“ It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

On Feb. 28, the energy giant said it had decided to withdraw from joint ventures with Gazprom and Gazprom Neft, including the Sakhalin 2 project, and to terminate its participation in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev

Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev

Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

Igboho to remain in Benin Republic despite his release from prison

Igboho to remain in Benin Republic despite his release from prison

Trending

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

jet (DailyPost)

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Lee (TheKoreanTimes)

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave. [thenewsnigeria]