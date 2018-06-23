Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Several killed' in blast at Ethiopian PM's rally

Abiy Ahmed 'Several killed' in blast at Ethiopian PM's rally

Several people were killed Saturday in a blast at new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's first rally in the capital attended by tens of thousands of people, state media reported.

  • Published:
Ethiopian security forces intervene after a blast killed several people during a rally called by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed play

Ethiopian security forces intervene after a blast killed several people during a rally called by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several people were killed Saturday in a blast at new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's first rally in the capital attended by tens of thousands of people, state media reported.

Abiy had just wrapped up his speech in the heart of Addis Ababa when the explosion went off, sending panicked crowds towards the stage as the prime minister left hurriedly, an AFP correspondent said.

He said the blast was orchestrated by groups who wanted to undermine the rally, without elaborating, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

"All the casualties are martyrs of love and peace," Abiy was quoted as saying.

The cause of the blast was unknown and further details on the casualties were not immediately available.

Police fired tear gas as they moved in to clear Meskel square where the rally was held, the AFP correspondent said.

It was Abiy's first public speech in the capital since he took office in April, although he has made several in provincial areas.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April play

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April

(AFP)

In the past three months, Abiy has made major changes in Ethiopia including shaking up the security services, releasing jailed dissidents, moving to liberalise the economy and to resolve a two-decade conflict with arch-enemy Eritrea.

"Ethiopia will be on top again, and the foundations will be love, unity and inclusivity," he declared on Saturday, dressed in a green T-shirt and a hat.

After the blast, dozens of people stormed the stage, hurling various objects at police, shouting: "Woyane down, down," and "Woyane thief", using a pejorative term for the government, the AFP correspondent said.

Opposition ends 'armed resistance'

Abiy succeeded Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned in February amid a wave of anti-government protests led by the country's two largest ethnicities, that started in late 2015 and left hundreds of people dead.

His actions since coming to power represent dramatic shifts in the power balance within Africa's second-most populous country.

Political rallies of Saturday's scale are rare in Ethiopia, where the ruling EPRDF controls all seats in parliament and opposition parties complain of harassment play

Political rallies of Saturday's scale are rare in Ethiopia, where the ruling EPRDF controls all seats in parliament and opposition parties complain of harassment

(AFP)

But it remains unclear how deep Abiy's support runs within the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) for carrying out the reforms.

On Friday, Ethiopian opposition group Ginbot 7 announced it would cease armed attacks in the country following the reforms announced by the new government.

Last month, Ethiopia released from prison top Ginbot 7 official Andargachew Tsige.

Prosecutors also dropped charges against the group's leader Berhanu Nega, who is based outside Ethiopia and had in 2009 received a death sentence in absentia over an assassination plot.

"Our forces have received strict orders to refrain from any sort of armed resistance," the group said in a statement.

Formed after a disputed 2005 election, Ginbot 7 -- named after the date in the Ethiopian calendar when the ballot took place -- has claimed numerous deadly attacks in the past.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet
3 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet

Related Articles

Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
Abiy Ahmed For Ethiopia's Prime Minister, big reforms carry big risks
Ethiopia Country lifts state of emergency as political crisis eases
Politics Kagame, Abiy discuss corruption war as AU celebrates African Day
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia PM asks protesters for time to make changes
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia's PM strikes conciliatory tone in swearing-in speech
In Ethiopia Over 1,100 arrested under state of emergency
Ondo Election PDP suspends 22 members of Sheriff's faction

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will want to win a new mandate in Sunday's first round of the presidential election but the opposition could force a run-off on July 8
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's six presidential candidates
With impassioned campaign speeches across the country Muharrem Ince has emerged as the leading standard bearer of the opposition to Erdogan
Muharrem Ince Fiery Turkish MP wants to be 'everyone's president'
For supporters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a voice to Turkey's conservative Muslim majority
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' with eye on history
Jihadists have attacked a string of villages in northern Mozambique where the country's future gas hub is to be built
In Mozambique Gas-fuelled future threatened by jihadists