Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland capital Annapolis

Capital Gazette Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland Annapolis

Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Map of the US state of Maryland locating Annapolis play

Map of the US state of Maryland locating Annapolis

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.

A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said.

Up to four people had been killed, according to CBS News quoting two sources.

The newspaper is located in a four-story office building in Annapolis, the capital of the US state of Maryland.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed.

"ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter.

The local Anne Arundel police force added: "Confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building."

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
3 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet

Related Articles

Strategy Being away from home for weeks on end can put truckers' mental health at risk, and there's no solution in sight
Buhari June 12: President directs immediate gazetting of Presidential Order
In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
Syria France freezes company assets over chemical weapons
Commentary Towards developing a coping mechanism in Nigeria
Politics 9 members of Congress who were forced out of office by sexual misconduct scandals
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Strategy 8 things you probably never knew about Queen Elizabeth II
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Bestselling Author will speak to graduating Harvard students in May

World

Ada Tsim, 44, who is reported to have worked as a bodyguard in mainland China was detained by police Tuesday after using a semi-automatic pistol to shoot four relatives in a Hong Kong park
In Hong Kong Bodyguard charged with murder after rare shooting
The departure of Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), pictured in January 2017, will give President Donald Trump a chance to shift the top US court decisively to the right
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick
Smoke rises above a rebel-held area of southern Syria during a government air strike on Daraa province on June 27, 2018
In Syria Air strikes on southern country kill 22 civilians: monitor
US President Donald Trump, during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Canada in June 2018
Trump US President told G7 allies 'NATO is as bad as NAFTA'