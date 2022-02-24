Separatists claim to have seized 2 small towns in eastern Ukraine

The Russian army had advanced to the towns of Milove and Horodyshche on Ukrainian territory, the Interior Ministry in Kiev said.

“Ammunition deported in the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi and in the south-eastern region of Dnipro, were attacked with rockets,” it added.

In the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, a television tower was destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian army barracks were reportedly attacked in the western region of Vinnytsia and near the capital Kiev.

The reasons for the attacks were initially unclear.

Russian military forces have been shelling eastern Ukraine, but the situation is “under control,’’ the General Staff of the Ukrainian army said on Facebook, adding that there had been no Russian troop landings in the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military also said it had shot down five Russian planes and one helicopter in the Luhansk area.