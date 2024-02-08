Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

The decision to suspend internet access came shortly after President Sall’s announcement of the election delay, which led to protests in Dakar, the capital city.

During a parliamentary session on Monday, February 05, 2024, lawmakers voted to postpone the elections to December, thereby extending President Sall’s tenure.

The Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy cited the dissemination of "hateful and subversive messages" on social media as the reason for the internet shutdown, citing threats to public order.

However, this move has drawn criticism from foreign nations and human rights activists.

The United States, through a statement by Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the Department of State, expressed deep concern over Senegal's decision to delay the presidential election, stating that it goes against the country's democratic principles.

The US urged the Senegalese government to restore full internet access immediately and ensure the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, including for members of the press.