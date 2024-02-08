ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Ima Elijah

The decision to suspend internet access came shortly after President Sall’s announcement of the election delay.

Senegalese President Macky Sall [21stcenturychronicle]
Senegalese President Macky Sall [21stcenturychronicle]

Recommended articles

The decision to suspend internet access came shortly after President Sall’s announcement of the election delay, which led to protests in Dakar, the capital city.

During a parliamentary session on Monday, February 05, 2024, lawmakers voted to postpone the elections to December, thereby extending President Sall’s tenure.

The Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy cited the dissemination of "hateful and subversive messages" on social media as the reason for the internet shutdown, citing threats to public order.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this move has drawn criticism from foreign nations and human rights activists.

The United States, through a statement by Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the Department of State, expressed deep concern over Senegal's decision to delay the presidential election, stating that it goes against the country's democratic principles.

The US urged the Senegalese government to restore full internet access immediately and ensure the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, including for members of the press.

On Wednesday, February 07, Netblocks, an internet monitoring company, confirmed the restoration of internet services in Senegal, although uncertainty remains regarding the sustainability of this decision.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Nigeria, World Bank to strengthen bilateral ties - Minister Edun

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

Senegal restores internet access to citizens 2 days after shutdown

ASUU suspends planned srike in Akwa Ibom after Governor Eno's intervention

ASUU suspends planned srike in Akwa Ibom after Governor Eno's intervention

EFCC goes after firms that issue invoices in dollars

EFCC goes after firms that issue invoices in dollars

Manufacturers are very unhappy with NAFDAC's ban on sachet alcohol

Manufacturers are very unhappy with NAFDAC's ban on sachet alcohol

Peter Obi says Super Eagles have shown they're ready to win AFCON

Peter Obi says Super Eagles have shown they're ready to win AFCON

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African leaders who died in office.

Namibian President and 10 other African leaders who died in office

King Charles and Prince William at a coronation rehearsal. [Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images/Handout via REUTERS]

Prince William to resume royal duties amidst father’s health struggles

King Charles III.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III during his 2023 trip in Kenya

3 ripple-effects of King Charles' health update