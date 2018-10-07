Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Searching for home in the Indonesian village swallowed by quake

In Indonesia Searching for home in the village swallowed by quake

Stepping gingerly through the pulverised remnants of her Indonesian village, Nonlis Kando spotted a white shoebox imprinted with neon red lips sticking up from the ruins, and burst into tears.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nonlis Kando stands amid the ruins on her home in Petobo, Indonesia play

Nonlis Kando stands amid the ruins on her home in Petobo, Indonesia

(AFP)

Stepping gingerly through the pulverised remnants of her Indonesian village, Nonlis Kando spotted a white shoebox imprinted with neon red lips sticking up from the ruins, and burst into tears.

The 35-year-old office worker had found her home -- or what was left of it after an earthquake and tsunami obliterated parts of Palu on Sulawesi island.

A week after the twin disaster killed more than 1,600 people, Kando returned to her neighbourhood for the first time since running for her life as the world around her collapsed.

Petobo, a cluster of villages in Palu, was one of the worst-hit.

Much of it was sucked whole into the ground, as the vibrations from the quake turned soil to quicksand in a process known as liquefaction.

It is feared that beneath the crumbled rooftops and twisted rebar, a vast number of bodies remain entombed.

Aghast at the totality of devastation, barely a vertical structure remaining, Kando joined shell-shocked neighbours as they staggered through their unrecognisable community.

But her mood quickly shifted from horror to grief as she spotted the empty shoebox, and realised the sickening mash of mud and concrete at her feet once housed her worldly possessions.

"Now, the house is here, behind me. But before it was right over there," she says, staring in disbelief.

"That's my home, down there," she said, pointing at a soil-clad rug and some familiar tiles, something that holds memories on top of this giant stinking pile of mud.

She noticed a binder holding certificates and important personal documents, the reason she returned in the first place.

This will make life easier, she said, easier to rebuild her life.

But the impact of her discovery -- and realisation of everything that's lost -- makes her emotional.

"I feel like when it happened the first time. My feet haven't stopped trembling," she said, her voice cracking.

The scale of the task ahead is enormous. For now she's living with her parents, many miles away.

But she struggles to imagine what life will now be like for her, her husband Michael and their two young daughters.

"I don't know what I'm going to do now," she says.

For now, she will make do with the documents and the comfort of a few fragments her old life salvaged from her home.

A pair of metal bowls, a serving tray, a man's watch and a chipped plate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Sweden Nobel literature body elects Iranian poet, judge after turmoilbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermath
Uzbekistan Country gives French visa-free entry ahead of presidential visit
Indonesia Country mulls leaving quake-flattened villages as mass graves
APO South Africa supports the relief and rescue initiative by the South Africa NGO, Gift of the Givers, offered to Indonesia
United Nations UN seeks $50.5 million for 'immediate' Indonesia disaster aid
Finance Snap is gaining ground after leaked memo reveals CEO Evan Spiegel's path to profitability (SNAP)
Finance Snap is gaining ground after leaked memo reveals CEO Evan Spiegel's path to profitability (SNAP)
In Indonesia More than 1,000 may still be missing in Palu disaster: official
Tech Leaked memo reveals Snap CEO Evan Spiegel plans to get profitable next year — and will make Snapchat itself way faster to get there (SNAP)

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un for around two hours Sunday morning in the North's capital, where denuclearisation and a second US-North Korean summit were expected to be high on the agenda
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to double-down on his anti-corruption crusade
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's anti-corruption crusader
There has been a backlash against using the Sydney Opera House as an advertising billboard
In Australia Sydney Opera House horse race 'advertising' sparks uproar
Sara Netanyahu (C), wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends a hearing at a Jerusalem court for allegedly using state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM's wife goes on trial in delivery meals case
X
Advertisement