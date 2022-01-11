RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

Scientists in the Middle Eastern country claim that they discovered new coronavirus strain amidst doubt.

Deltacron
Deltacron

Scientists in Cyprus have made an announcement about a new strain of the coronavirus that was discovered in the country.

Recommended articles

The discovery which they claim is the latest variant of the virus that has been plaguing countries across the world since December 2020.

The fast-evolving virus has sprung out various strains that have further deepened the damage wreaked on countries across the world. The latest find by the Cyprus scientists has been said to be a merger of two of the most transmissible strains of the virus, Delta and Omicron, which informed its coined ‘Deltacron’ name.

The discovery was made by Cypriot professor, Leondios Kostrikis of the biological sciences of the University of Cyprus and his team that identified 25 cases of the hybrid strain which was said to contain Omicron-like markers in the Delta genomes.

“There are currently Omicron and Delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis told Sigma TV.

The researchers forwarded their findings to GISAID, a Germany-based international database that tracks viruses, according to Bloomberg.

Although there have been scientists who have since refuted claims made by Keostrikis and his team with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization explaining that the ‘new discovery’ is more likely due to laboratory contamination of samples rather than a new super-strain of the coronavirus.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU scientists declare the last 7 years hottest on record

EU scientists declare the last 7 years hottest on record

Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Our servers can't be breached - NIMC responds to hacking claim

Our servers can't be breached - NIMC responds to hacking claim

Osinbajo says bold, fair-minded leadership required in settling border disputes

Osinbajo says bold, fair-minded leadership required in settling border disputes

Orji Kalu: I'll contest for president if APC zones ticket to South-East

Orji Kalu: I'll contest for president if APC zones ticket to South-East

COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 fatalities, 420 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 fatalities, 420 new infections

Trending

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders. [thisnigeria]

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive