Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

The discovery which they claim is the latest variant of the virus that has been plaguing countries across the world since December 2020.

The fast-evolving virus has sprung out various strains that have further deepened the damage wreaked on countries across the world. The latest find by the Cyprus scientists has been said to be a merger of two of the most transmissible strains of the virus, Delta and Omicron, which informed its coined ‘Deltacron’ name.

The discovery was made by Cypriot professor, Leondios Kostrikis of the biological sciences of the University of Cyprus and his team that identified 25 cases of the hybrid strain which was said to contain Omicron-like markers in the Delta genomes.

“There are currently Omicron and Delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis told Sigma TV.

The researchers forwarded their findings to GISAID, a Germany-based international database that tracks viruses, according to Bloomberg.