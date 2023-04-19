The sports category has moved to a new website.
Scientists discover plastic-eating fungi that could solve global recycling crisis

Ima Elijah

Scientists at the University of Sydney have discovered two types of fungi that can break down plastic at an unprecedented rate, potentially solving the world's plastic waste problem within five years

Waste by Antoine Giret [Unsplash]
According to the researchers, the plastic-eating mould can break down stubborn plastics, such as cling wrap and ice cream tubs, in just 140 days.

Ali Abbas, a chemical engineering professor at the university, called it "the highest degradation rate reported in the literature that we know in the world."

He emphasised that while the new technology is a significant step forward, tackling behavioural, social, and business issues is also crucial to address the plastics problem.

According to a United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report, Nigeria generates over 32 million tonnes of waste annually with plastic accounting for 2.5 million tonnes.

Globally, Nigeria ranks ninth among countries with the highest contributions to plastic pollution. Unfortunately, over 88% of the plastic waste generated in Nigeria is not recycled.

The importance of finding a solution to the global plastic crisis has been underscored by laboratory experiments conducted by PhD student Maaike Goudriaan at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), which has shown that the bacterium Rhodococcus Ruber actually eats and fully digests plastic material.

The discovery of the plastic-eating fungi by University of Sydney scientists offers hope that the global recycling crisis could be averted within the next five years.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

