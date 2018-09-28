Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Scandal-plagued S. Korea Buddhist sect elects uncontested leader

Jogye Order Scandal-plagued S. Korea Buddhist sect elects uncontested leader

With more than 3,000 temples, 13,000 monks and seven million followers, the Jogye Order is followed by most of South Korea's Buddhists and is highly influential in a country where religion remains a powerful social force.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The uncontested election for the new leader of South Korea's Jogye sect drew protests in Seoul play

The uncontested election for the new leader of South Korea's Jogye sect drew protests in Seoul

(AFP)

South Korea's largest Buddhist denomination elected a new leader on Friday in an uncontested vote that did little to dispel anger following years of scandals including senior monks breaking celibacy vows, amassing huge wealth and gambling.

With more than 3,000 temples, 13,000 monks and seven million followers, the Jogye Order is followed by most of South Korea's Buddhists and is highly influential in a country where religion remains a powerful social force.

But it has long been dogged by corruption allegations and factional feuds that often make the headlines.

The order elected a new president on Friday named Wonhaeng. But he stood uncontested after three rivals boycotted the ballot.

The rivals accused a powerful and scandal-tainted former president named Jaseung of unfairly pulling strings in favour of Wonhaeng.

Jaseung's eight-year leadership of the sect, which ended in 2017, was marred by allegations of corruption, gambling and broken celibacy.

His successor Seoljeong then resigned last month after just nine months in office amid allegations that he forged his academic credentials, amassed vast wealth and fathered a child.

On Friday representatives from from 26 pro-reform groups rallied outside the Jogye denomination's headquarters in central Seoul, calling for the cancellation of the leadership vote.

"This election has already become null and void with the resignation of the three other candidates", the group said in a statement, adding that the 318-member electoral college was acting like a rubber stamp for Jaseung.

They urged Wonhaeng to step down voluntarily and called for a direct referendum by lay members to elect a new president.

"Under the current system, even Buddha himself would have no election chance", leading activist Chang Duck-soo said at the rally.

But Wonhaeng, who won more than two-thirds of 315 ballots cast Friday, said his election had been democratic and that his critics should accept the outcome.

"I will do my best to have (the denomination) fully restore its Buddhist virtue", the 65-year-old senior monk said at a post-election press conference.

In 1994 the sect's main temple in Seoul was the scene of violent clashes between rival factions of monks over control of the order's executive posts, with many monks and riot police injured.

What is now South Korea was for centuries predominantly Buddhist with the Jogye sect coming to dominate.

But the late 20th century saw huge economic and social changes including enormously successful proselytising by Christian missionaries.

A 2014 survey by Korea Gallup showed 22 percent of South Koreans identify themselves as Buddhist, while nearly 30 percent are Christian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
2 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

Trump US President tells UN that Kim wants peace but presses sanctions
In South Korea Ashes of war to holiday gift: Spam Spam Spam
Trump Back at UN, US President to herald upturn with North Korea
China Country summons US ambassador over military sanctions
Moon Jae-in South Korean President's nuclear diplomacy a 'dangerous gamble': analysts
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
China, Russia Two allies warn US of consequences over sanctions
China Russia call at UN for easing of N.Korea sanctions
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
Shinzo Abe Japan PM open to summit with N. Korea's Kim

World

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi flatly denied American claims that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses
Wang Yi China says not seeking to dethrone US as top power - FM
Police block a road to the Oresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden on Friday as part of a massive manhunt
In Denmark Security officers shut bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt
Michel Barnier's decision to not seek the EEP's nomination does not definitely rule him out of the race for European Commission president
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
British authorities have identified the two Russian suspects it would like to question over the nerve agent attack as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov
Ex-spy Poisoning Hard to tell truth from fiction in Skripal affair: Kremlin
X
Advertisement