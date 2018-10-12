Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudis welcome joint Turkey probe into missing journalist

Saudis welcome joint Turkey probe into missing journalist

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a joint investigation with Turkey into the "circumstances" of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, its official news agency SPA tweeted on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An official peers from the door of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 12, 2018 play

An official peers from the door of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 12, 2018

(AFP)

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a joint investigation with Turkey into the "circumstances" of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, its official news agency SPA tweeted on Friday.

"Official source welcomes the response of the Republic of Turkey to the request of Saudi Arabia to form a joint team... of specialists" from both countries "to investigate the circumstances of the disappearance of Saudi citizen, Jamal Khashoggi", SPA said on Twitter.

In a separate English-language statement, the agency quoted an official source as expressing "appreciation" for such a move and "reaffirming full confidence" in the work of "the joint action team... to carry out their set assignments in the best of ways".

Riyadh has made little comment since Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, triggering unconfirmed allegations that he was killed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has challenged Saudi Arabia to provide CCTV images to back up its account that Khashoggi left the consulate safely.

A Saudi delegation arrived in Turkey on Friday for talks on the case, a day after Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said a joint working group would be set up to look into Khashoggi's disappearance.

The delegation, whose composition was not immediately clear, is expected to meet with Turkish officials in Ankara at the weekend, Turkish state media said.

In a rare public comment on the case by a Saudi official, Saudi ambassador to Britain, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf al-Saud, told the BBC that Riyadh was "concerned" about its citizen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet

Related Articles

Politics Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will attend 'Davos in the Desert' in Saudi Arabia despite CEOs ditching the conference after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Finance The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked
Politics The meteoric rise of Saudi's powerful Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is now suspected of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Aid groups worried as deadline looms for Syria's Idlib
Politics Friend of disappeared journalist Khashoggi says Saudi Arabia likely took Trump's anti-media rhetoric to heart
Politics North Carolina pastor detained in Turkey for two years on terrorism and espionage charges has been released by a Turkish court
Politics Malaysia stood up to China's demands to hand over its persecuted Muslim prisoners, and Beijing is furious
Saudi delegation in Turkey for talks on missing journalist
Check out fashion and lifestyle blogger Fisayo Longe's Turkish style diary

World

US student Lara Alqasem, who appealed after she was refused entry to Israel over her alleged support for a pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, sits in a Tel Aviv district Court on October 11, 2018
Israel upholds ban on US student refused entry for 10 days
Palestinian men carry an injured protester into a hospital in Gaza City, on October 12, 2018
Israel halts Gaza fuel deliveries as 7 Palestinians killed
Turki bin Bandar bin Mohamed bin Abderrahmane al-Saud shakes hands with Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Aziz in Islamabad in a file picture from 15 September 2003
Morocco extradited Saudi national in 2015 on Interpol warrant
Patriarch Filaret of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church says he hopes the change will take place without violence
Fears of 'religious war' over Ukrainian Church independence
X
Advertisement