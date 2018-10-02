Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudi woman barred from marrying 'musical' suitor

In Saudi Arabia Woman barred from marrying 'musical' suitor

The ultra-conservative kingdom requires women to seek permission from male "guardians" -- their fathers, husbands or other male relatives -- to travel, get married and other tasks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi Arabia faces longstanding criticism over the male guardianship system which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority over their female relatives play

Saudi Arabia faces longstanding criticism over the male guardianship system which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority over their female relatives

(AFP)

A Saudi woman has lost a judicial battle to marry the man of her choice as a court deemed him "religiously" unfit because he plays a musical instrument, a Saudi newspaper reported Tuesday.

The ultra-conservative kingdom requires women to seek permission from male "guardians" -- their fathers, husbands or other male relatives -- to travel, get married and other tasks.

In some parts of the kingdom, a man who plays a musical instrument is considered of inferior status and having a bad reputation.

Two years ago the suitor, a teacher, asked for the hand of the woman, a 38-year-old bank manager from the ultra-conservative region of Qassim, north of the capital Riyadh, Okaz newspaper said.

But her family objected, saying he was not "religiously compatible" with her because he played the oud, the oriental lute which is popular across the Arab world.

The woman, who was not named, took her case to the courts.

A lower court weighed in on the side of the family, saying the marriage could not go through.

The oud is a stringed instrument also known as the oriental lute which is very popular across the Arab world play

The oud is a stringed instrument also known as the oriental lute which is very popular across the Arab world

(AFP)

"Because the suitor plays a musical instrument he is unsuitable for the woman from a religious point of view," the court said, according to Okaz.

An appeals court ratified the verdict, making it final, the newspaper added.

The woman told Okaz she will seek intervention from the country's "highest authorities" -- a reference to the royal court.

The bank manager, who holds a masters degree and is responsible for more than 300 employees, said she was determined to marry her suitor, describing him as "very pious and with a good reputation".

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally, has introduced a string of reforms over the past year aimed at improving the kingdom's image, including ending a longstanding ban on women driving.

But it continues to face criticism over the male guardianship system which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority to make decisions on behalf of their female relatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet

Related Articles

Yemeni Conflict UN rights council renews Yemen war crimes probe
United Arab Emirates UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019
In Iran Government points finger at Arab separatists for deadly attack
In Idlib Russia vows no safe passage for Syria jihadists
Operation Brothers Hollywood dives deep into 1980s Israeli spy 'resort' in Sudan
Saudi Arabia Country embraces yoga in pivot towards 'moderation'
Trump Back at UN, US President to herald upturn with North Korea
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM rejects Israeli atomic warehouse claims as 'show'
Iran Attack Revolutionary Guards fire missiles at Syria 'terrorists' after deadly attack

World

Seventeen-year-old Fatima, like thousands of young girls employed as housemaids in Morocco, was exploited and abused until she managed to escape
In Morocco Law protecting child maids takes effect
Stadler was arrested in June a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with software to cheat regulatory emissions tests
Rupert Stadler Volkswagen drops Audi chief accused of diesel fraud
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (C), attending the Conservative Party conference, has rejected any Brexit compromise on the Irish border
Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise
"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," said Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci
Hashim Thaci Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president
X
Advertisement