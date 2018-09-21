Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudi trying to quash Yemen war crimes probe: HRW

Saudi Arabia Country trying to quash Yemen war crimes probe: HRW

Saudi Arabia is trying shut down a UN-backed war crimes investigation in Yemen, Human Rights Watch said Friday, calling it a "blatant attempt to avoid scrutiny" of its conduct in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Huthi rebel fighters inspect the damage after a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa in December 2017 play

Huthi rebel fighters inspect the damage after a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa in December 2017

(AFP/File)

Saudi Arabia is trying shut down a UN-backed war crimes investigation in Yemen, Human Rights Watch said Friday, calling it a "blatant attempt to avoid scrutiny" of its conduct in the country.

The group's allegations are backed by rival resolutions on Yemen proposed at the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

A resolution led by a group of European countries and Canada calls for a one-year extension of the inquiry that last month reported evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen, including the Saudi-led coalition.

A second text, led by Tunisia on behalf of the group of Arab states, makes no mention of extending the probe but calls for Yemen's often-criticised National Commission of Inquiry to continue studying the conflict.

Saudi Arabi and its ally the United Arab Emirates are both members of the Arab group on the 47-member rights council.

"The Saudi-led coalition's campaign to discredit and undermine a UN investigation into abuses by all Yemen?s warring parties is yet another blatant attempt to avoid scrutiny of the coalition's own actions in Yemen," John Fisher, HRW's Geneva director, said in a statement.

"The Human Rights Council cannot afford to fail Yemeni civilians. States should renew the mandate of the (probe) or risk the Council's credibility," he added.

Diplomatic haggling over the rival texts is like to continue before the current rights council session closes next week.

The resolution that first set up the inquiry followed a years-long diplomatic fight. At the 11th hour, Saudi diplomats threatened economic retaliation against states that voted for the project.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi's government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Yemen has since descended into what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 10,000 people killed and millions at risk of starvation.

The coalition has been accused of bombing multiple civilian targets, including buses and hospitals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet

Related Articles

Finance Oil slips as OPEC reportedly weighs increasing output
Finance Oil slips as OPEC reportedly weighs increasing output
Politics Iran put on a show of force to threaten the US — but it was unconvincing at best
World Hackers went after disgraced GOP fundraiser and now he is after them
Tech 20 of the most outrageous-looking skyscrapers of all time
Finance Trump accuses 'OPEC monopoly' of pushing oil prices higher and says 'they must get oil prices down now!'
Dan wasa mai tauraro Ahmed Musa ya sake birge jama'a, ya zura kwallo uku a raga
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores hattrick for Al Nassr
Hajj 2018 First batch of Zamfara pilgrims returns home

World

Ramaphosa has the complex task of reviving South Africa's economy after Zuma's corruption-hit era
South Africa Government unveils raft of reforms to revive moribund economy
Palestinians protest as Israeli forces fire tear gas near the Israeli fence east of Gaza City on September 21, 2018
In Gaza Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in new clashes: ministry
Tommy Robinson, who founded the far-right English Defence League, has been out on bail since August after winning an appeal against a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court
In Britain UKIP chief defends backing far-right leader
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have expelled jihadists from swathes of Syria
Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensive
X
Advertisement