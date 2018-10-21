Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudi explanation of Khashoggi death not 'credible': UK minister

Saudi explanation of Khashoggi death not 'credible': UK minister

Saudi Arabia's account of the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside its Istanbul consulate is not credible and the culprits must be "held to account," a British minister said on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi authorities admitted Saturday that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed after entering the consulate in Turkey on October 2 play

Saudi authorities admitted Saturday that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed after entering the consulate in Turkey on October 2

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Saudi Arabia's account of the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside its Istanbul consulate is not credible and the culprits must be "held to account," a British minister said on Sunday.

After a fortnight of denials, Saudi authorities admitted Saturday that the Washington Post columnist, a prominent critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed after entering the consulate in Turkey on October 2.

But it has faced a growing chorus of incredulity over its belated explanation that he died in a "brawl", as world powers demand answers and the whereabouts of his body.

"I don't think it's credible," Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC, adding there was a "serious question mark over the account that has been given".

"We support the Turkish investigation into it, and the British government wants to see people held to account for that death."

After initially saying Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, and then that they were investigating his disappearance, Saudi authorities conceded the 60-year-old was killed inside the diplomatic compound.

But many questions have remained unanswered since the admission.

Turkish officials have accused Riyadh of carrying out a state-sponsored killing and dismembering the body, with pro-government media in Turkey reporting the existence of video and audio evidence to back those claims.

Police have searched a forest in Istanbul where they believe his body may have been disposed of.

Ankara has vowed to reveal all the details of a two-week inquiry.

Raab called the case "terrible" but said the government was not ending its relationship with the conservative kingdom, which buys hundreds of millions of pounds in weapons from Britain each year.

Noting a "huge number of British jobs" depend on ties, he argued that British influence is best maintained by continuing to talk to the Saudis.

"We have got one of the most rigorous export regimes in the world which makes sure arms are very carefully monitored," Raab added.

The stance echoes that of American President Donald Trump, who has warned against scrapping a multibillion-dollar US-Saudi arms deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
3 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet

Related Articles

Trump accuses Saudi of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
Politics The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished several dissidents after McKinsey identified them in a report
Saudi admission over critic's killing shields crown prince
Finance Saudi Arabia's reputation has taken another hit over the death of a journalist — and its economy may be next
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
Finance Saudi Arabia's reputation has taken another hit over the death of a journalist — and its economy may be next
Khashoggi criticizes Saudi prince in newly released interview
Saudi and the US: a friendship based on security and oil
Politics Trump says 'we have a tremendous order' with Saudi Arabia, doesn't want to cancel defense contracts 'as retribution' for Jamal Khashoggi's death

World

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals
Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification
Congolese migrants who were living in Angola gather near the Congolese border town of Kamako on October 12, 2018, after returning to their country following a security crackdown by Angolan authorities
Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants have left in weeks
Brazilian leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad accuses his far-right rival, Jair Bolsonaro, of being behind a WhatsApp disinformation campaign
Brazil police to probe election disinformation on social media
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, pictured September 2018, thanked the outgoing ministers of industry and roads for their "selfless service" and "sincere efforts" during their tenures
Iran's industry and roads ministers resign
X
Advertisement