Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saudi crown prince to make first speech since Khashoggi murder

Saudi crown prince to make first speech since Khashoggi murder

Organisers of the glitzy flagship Future Investment Initiative listed Prince Mohammed bin Salman among the "top speakers" for the second day of the three-day conference, after he made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, seen here posing for a selfie during a brief appearance at the opening of a flagship investment forum in Riyadh, is scheduled on day two to give his first speech since the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi play

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, seen here posing for a selfie during a brief appearance at the opening of a flagship investment forum in Riyadh, is scheduled on day two to give his first speech since the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi

(Saudi Royal Palace/AFP)

Saudi Arabia's crown prince is scheduled to address an investment forum in Riyadh Wednesday, his first public speech since the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi plunged the kingdom into crisis.

Organisers of the glitzy flagship Future Investment Initiative listed Prince Mohammed bin Salman among the "top speakers" for the second day of the three-day conference, after he made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

The crown prince is likely to appear on a panel alongside Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri, whose resignation in a televised address from the Saudi capital in mysterious circumstances last year sparked rumours he was being held against his will.

The conference, nicknamed "Davos in the desert", has been overshadowed by the outcry over the murder of Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, with a array of big names pulling out over the case.

The reform credentials of Prince Mohammed, the king's powerful son, have been tarnished by the scandal despite repeated denials he had any involvement in the killing of the Washington Post contributor.

Saudi organisers of the conference have sought to portray it as business as usual, announcing 12 "mega deals" worth more than $50 billion in oil, gas, infrastructure and other sectors on the opening day of the forum.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih acknowledged, however, that the kingdom was in crisis following the "abhorrent" murder of Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate but, as international pressure mounted, the kingdom said he died inside the mission when an argument degenerated into a fistfight. It later acknowledged that he had in fact been murdered, as Turkish officials said all along.

The United States has said it is revoking the visas of Saudis implicated in the murder of journalist and government critic Jamal Khashoggi as President Donald Trump ridiculed the kingdom for "one of the worst cover-ups" in history play

The United States has said it is revoking the visas of Saudis implicated in the murder of journalist and government critic Jamal Khashoggi as President Donald Trump ridiculed the kingdom for "one of the worst cover-ups" in history

(AFP/File)

The changing narrative has triggered deep scepticism abroad.

The United States said Tuesday it was revoking the visas of Saudis implicated in the murder, as President Donald Trump ridiculed the kingdom's response as "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.

The move came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a keenly anticipated speech on Tuesday that Khashoggi's killing inside the consulate had been meticulously planned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
3 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet

Related Articles

Erdogan keeps Saudi under pressure but shuns confrontation
Lebanon PM backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi case
Saudi hosts investment forum under Khashoggi shadow
Khashoggi-style killing must 'never happen again': Saudi FM
Saudis say 'don't know where' Khashoggi's body is
Saudi explanation of Khashoggi death not 'credible': UK minister
US slams 'one of worst cover-ups' in Khashoggi case
Trump accuses Saudi of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
Trump accuses Saudis of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
Biopic tribute to slain war reporter Marie Colvin as journalism comes 'under attack'

World

The winner can take $913 million in a lump sum cash payment or the whole pile in annuities over 29 years
One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi mission in Istanbul to obtain documents for his wedding
Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder
Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome is due to step down though no official reason has been given for his resignation
Ethiopia lawmakers to appoint new president: state media
UK businesses have run out of time to prepare for a 'do-deal' Brexit, a government audit says, raising the possibility of massive backlogs at key ports
UK traders 'out of time' to cope with no-deal Brexit: govt audit
X
Advertisement