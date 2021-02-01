The military has just overthrown a democratically elected government in Myanmar, the southeast Asian nation with a population of 55 million people.

Here's what you need to know about the situation in Myanmar at the moment:

1..After seizing power, the military detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her governing party.

2..All authority has been handed to top army commander, Min Aung Hlaing.

3..A one-year state of emergency has been declared in Myanmar.

4..The coup arrives in the wake of a landslide election victory by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party in November.

5..The military's party, the USDP, rejected the outcome of the general election and declared it as fraudulent.

6..Soldiers have taken over the streets of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon.

7..Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, is no stranger to military rule. The country, which gained independence from the British in 1948, was ruled by the armed forces until 2011.

8..Aung Sann Suu Kyi spearheaded the democratic reforms that ended military rule in 1948.

9..Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, General Aung San, who was assassinated just before independence.

10.. San Suu Kyi spent nearly 15 years in detention between 1989 and 2010.

11..She was once regarded as a beacon for human rights. In 1991, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, while still under house arrest, and hailed as "an outstanding example of the power of the powerless."

12..The BBC reports that at the moment, mobile internet data connections and some phone services have been disrupted in major cities, while the state broadcaster MRTV says it is having technical issues and is off the air.

13..In the country's largest city and former capital Yangon, phone lines and internet connectivity appear to be limited, with many providers cutting their services, per BBC.

14..The United States and the UK have condemned the coup.

The U.S. says it "opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition."

15..U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the release of all government officials and civil society leaders and said the US "stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

17..UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says: "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."