Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Saint-Tropez cleans up after Mediterranean oil spill

Saint-Tropez cleans up after Mediterranean oil spill

French workers on Thursday scooped balls of tar off the beach in Saint-Tropez after oil that leaked from two ships which collided washed ashore in the Riviera resort.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pools of tar fester on the sand of Pampelone beach in Ramatuelle, in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez play

Pools of tar fester on the sand of Pampelone beach in Ramatuelle, in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

French workers on Thursday scooped balls of tar off the beach in Saint-Tropez after oil that leaked from two ships which collided washed ashore in the Riviera resort.

Authorities in Saint-Tropez said this week that 16 kilometres (10 miles) of coastline had been affected by the spill.

One of them is the Pampelonne beach where screen siren Brigitte Bardot posed in the 1956 classic "And God Created Woman".

Workers clean up oily residues on Pampelonne beach in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez which leaked during a collision between two ships off Corsica on October 7 play

Workers clean up oily residues on Pampelonne beach in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez which leaked during a collision between two ships off Corsica on October 7

(AFP)

The oil is believed to have leaked from one of the ships involved in an accident off the French island of Corsica on October 7.

Some 600 tonnes of bunker fuel leaked from the Cyprus-registered "Virginia" after it was rammed by a Tunisian freighter.

Officials said most of the spill had been cleaned up, but that some of the residues had become trapped in seagrass that washed up ashore in Saint-Tropez.

All the beaches in the Saint-Tropez area that were affected by the oil spill have been closed until the cleanup is finished play

All the beaches in the Saint-Tropez area that were affected by the oil spill have been closed until the cleanup is finished

(AFP)

The beaches have been closed until the clean-up is complete.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet

Related Articles

In Italy Motorway operator with global ambitions under scrutiny
World At Le Bernardin, the boss is definitely still in
Entertainment Women on the allure of the Rallye des Princesses
In France 5 dead after two army helicopters collide
In France Rocker Hallyday wows city one last time
Politics Melania Trump's spokesperson blasts the president's ex-wife Ivana for insisting she's the real first lady
Politics Trump's ex-wife claims he offered her an ambassadorship when he became president
Neymar New PSG striker parties in Saint-Tropez after record move
In France Hundreds battle wild fires across country

World

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday -- later they would go out for a beer and chips
European leaders' beer summit as Britain dines alone
The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one which is loyal to MOscow, one which is loyal to Kiev and a third smaller autocephalous church
Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople
French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon arrives at the headquarters of the anti-corruption bureau in Paris on Thursday
French leftist leader questioned over EU 'fake jobs' claims
US President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House on October 1, 2018, has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency
Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'
X
Advertisement