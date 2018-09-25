Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize

Evan Atar Adaha S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize

Evan Atar Adaha's Maban hospital in the South Sudanese town of Bunj serves more than 144,000 refugees from Blue Nile state in neighbouring Sudan, UNHCR said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Doctor Evan Atar Adaha, seen here in 2011, runs an overcrowded hospital in Bunj, a town in South Sudan play

Doctor Evan Atar Adaha, seen here in 2011, runs an overcrowded hospital in Bunj, a town in South Sudan

(AFP/File)

A South Sudanese doctor who runs an overcrowded hospital with a dimly-lit surgical theatre and no regular supply of general anaesthetics on Tuesday won the UN refugee agency's prestigious Nansen award.

Evan Atar Adaha's Maban hospital in the South Sudanese town of Bunj serves more than 144,000 refugees from Blue Nile state in neighbouring Sudan, UNHCR said.

The hospital's X-ray machine is broken, but Atar and his team perform nearly 60 surgeries per week in a room with just one light, with staff using "ketamine injections and spinal epidurals" instead of general anaesthesia, the agency said.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said Atar's "profound humanity and selflessness" had saved thousands of lives.

Atar had previously run a hospital in Blue Nile but was forced to relocate when a conflict erupted there in 2011 between the Khartoum government and rebel fighters.

Khartoum unilaterally announced a ceasefire in the area in March.

Doctor Evan Atar Adaha and his team perform nearly 60 surgeries per week in a room with just one light play

Doctor Evan Atar Adaha and his team perform nearly 60 surgeries per week in a room with just one light

(AFP/File)

The Nansen prize, awarded annually, is named for Norwegian polar explorer Fridtjof Nansen, who served as the first high commissioner for refugees during the failed League of Nations.

Last year's winner was Nigerian Zannah Mustapha, who helped negotiate the release of some of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamists from their school in Chibok in 2014.

UNHCR said actor and goodwill ambassador Cate Blanchett will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony in Geneva next week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss shipbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes againbullet
3 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet

Related Articles

Abu Simbel Complex Egypt's ancient temples rescued from the Nile 50 years ago
Buhari President commiserates with U.S., Sudan over natural disasters
South Sudan Conflict Weariness and low expectations greet latest S.Sudan deal
In Sudan 20 dead as hill collapses on Darfur village: rebels
In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: army
In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: army
Amnesty International Rights group documents fresh South Sudan 'war crimes'
United States US wants to toughen UN response to peacekeeper misconduct
Dominic Ongwen Ugandan warlord's defence to open at ICC
United States US wants to toughen UN response to peacekeeper misconduct

World

Already squeezed by a more than decade-long Israeli blockade, Gaza's economy has been further weakened by swingeing US aid cuts and financial measures taken by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to try to weaken the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas
Gaza Strip World Bank warns region's economy in 'free fall'
French fisheries patrol vessel the FPV Osiris eventually rescued the sailors
Abhilash Tomy, Gregor McGuckin Indian, Irish yachtsmen 'stable' after remote ocean rescue
A worker at a factory in China sews a banner for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that reads "Trump 2020: Keep America Great"
China Country says can't hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
Kevin Systrom (pictured) and Mike Krieger have resigned from their posts as chief executive and chief technology officer respectively, not giving reasons and saying they planned to take time off, according to the Times
Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company
X
Advertisement