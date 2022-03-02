RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

South Korea said that it is moving its mission in Ukraine from Kyiv to a safe area in the country as Russia is stepping up military actions in the country.

Korea-Ukrainenembassy- TheKoreaHerald
Korea-Ukrainenembassy- TheKoreaHerald

Seoul’s foreign ministry said this on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Amb. Kim Hyung-tae and other embassy staff members were moving to the new location along with six South Korean nationals who expressed intent to move out of the city, according to the ministry.

It was not immediately clear to which city the embassy is relocating.

The decision was made as it became `difficult to continue embassy operations and guarantee the staff’ members’ safety due to heightening military threats in the city of Kyiv,’ the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said its temporary offices in Lviv, near the Polish border, and Chernivtsi, near Romania, will continue operations to support South Korean residents in the country.

As of Tuesday, 40 Korean nationals had been in the European country, with 26 of them wishing to remain there.

“The embassy will resume operations in a safe area in Ukraine once the situation stabilises,’’ the ministry said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

Russia-Ukraine War: Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

No fuel, No light — Nigerians express frustration over lingering petrol scarcity

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area

Court 15-year-old marriage over husband’s heavy drinking

Court 15-year-old marriage over husband’s heavy drinking

ASUU strike will soon be cut short — Ngige

ASUU strike will soon be cut short — Ngige

Women protest at National Assembly complex over rejection of gender bills

Women protest at National Assembly complex over rejection of gender bills

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday

Ukraine: First batch of Nigerian evacuees expected to arrive on Thursday

Group urges INEC to cancel Ngor Okpala bye-election over alleged rigging

Group urges INEC to cancel Ngor Okpala bye-election over alleged rigging

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites