Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ryanair cancels flights as strike hits Europe

Ryanair Arline cancels flights as strike hits Europe

Ryanair cancelled scores of European flights on Friday as unions staged what they warned could be the biggest strike in the airline's history.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In July, strikes by Ryanair cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers play

In July, strikes by Ryanair cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers

(dpa/AFP/File)

Ryanair cancelled scores of European flights on Friday as unions staged what they warned could be the biggest strike in the airline's history.

The Dublin-based carrier has played down fears of widespread disruption but confirmed it would cancel about 250 flights.

"Today, over 2,150 Ryanair flights (90 percent of our schedule) will operate as normal carrying 400,000 customers across Europe," the airline said in statement.

Walk-outs by cabin crew took place in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. In some countries, pilots' unions also took action.

At Charleroi Airport in Belgium, around 20 strikers unfurled a strike banner at the terminal and four of 12 scheduled services were cancelled.

"Some cabin crew staff earn 2,000 euros, and you have a colleague who does exactly the same work, who only earns 1,000 euros, and with 1,000 euros in Belgium, it is impossible to live," said Yves Lambot of the CNE union in Belgium.

Tensions ran high at Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands where some passengers had already passed though security when a flight to London was cancelled with just half-an-hour until take-off.

The Dutch union VNV said it was seeking to take legal action to prevent Ryanair from bringing pilots in from abroad to replace striking Dutch crews.

At Porto airport, where Ryanair has its main base in Portugal, about 10 people queued up Friday morning in front of the airline's counter to find alternatives to cancelled flights.

"The company has provided a bus. It's not that comfortable. Instead of 50 minutes, the trip will take five hours. But at least I will arrive today," one traveller told Portugal's SIC television.

Affected customers received email and text message notifications on Tuesday to advise them of cancellations and options, Ryanair said.

Trade unions hope that Friday's 24-hour stoppage will be the biggest strike in the Irish carrier's history.

Ryanair staff have been seeking higher wages and an end to the practice whereby many have been working as independent contractors without the benefits of staff employees.

Workers' rights

The Dublin-based carrier said it would have to cancel nearly 250 flights amid walk-outs in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain ahead of the strike play

The Dublin-based carrier said it would have to cancel nearly 250 flights amid walk-outs in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain ahead of the strike

(dpa/AFP)

A key complaint of workers based in countries other than Ireland is the fact that Ryanair has been employing them under Irish legislation.

Staff claim this creates huge insecurity for them, blocking their access to state benefits in their country.

EU Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen said on Wednesday air crew should be employed under contracts from the country where they work.

"Respecting EU law is not something over which workers should have to negotiate, nor is it something which can be done differently from country to country. I made this very clear to Mr O'Leary today," Thyssen said in a statement after a meeting between Ryanair's combative chief executive Michael O'Leary and EU officials.

At a press conference the same day, O'Leary called for cancellation of the strike, threatening that he would shrink Ryanair's fleet at two Brussels airports if it went ahead.

Last month, Ryanair pilots across Europe staged a coordinated 24-hour stoppage to push their demands for better pay and conditions, plunging tens of thousands of passengers into transport chaos at the peak of the busy summer season.

In July, strikes by cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers.

This week, Ryanair signed deals with cabin crew unions in Italy to provide employment contracts under Italian law.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority has called on Ryanair to compensate passengers affected by the strikes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
2 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners...bullet
3 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi...bullet

Related Articles

Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Lifestyle Italy is investigating Ryanair for potentially distorting the airline market with its controversial carry-on baggage fee
Ryanair Airline cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28
Ryanair Airline U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike
Finance The incredible history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time (BA)
Finance Kenya is racing to become the first sub-Saharan African destination for Ryanair and EasyJet
Strategy I tried flying on Iceland's low-cost Primera Air and learned first-hand that cramped seats and carry-on fees aren't even close to the biggest downside of budget airlines
Finance Ryanair mailed nearly 200 unsigned checks for delayed or canceled flights and customers are furious (RYAAY)
Ryanair Strike-hit Airline announces deal with Irish union

World

Escondida avoided potentially crippling strike action earlier this year by signing a new collective contract giving miners a 2.8 percent pay raise
Chile's Escondida World's biggest copper mine announces $1bn first semester profits
On January 18, 1919 in Paris, Britain's David Lloyd George (L), Italy's Vittorio Orlando (2nd L), France's Georges Clemenceau (2nd R) and US's Thomas Woodrow Wilson
World War I 5 statesmen who shaped the post
A court in the northern Cypriot city of Kyrenia fined the five fishermen 500 euros each and allowed them to leave with their boat
In Cyprus 5 Egyptian fishermen freed in north
Twelve months since a controversial referendum that sparked a punishing backlash from Baghdad, Iraq's divided Kurds will elect a regional parliament Sunday
In Iraq Kurds vote, their statehood dream in tatters
X
Advertisement