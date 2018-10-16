Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russian press warns of 'Orthodox war' over Church split

Russian press warns of 'Orthodox war' over Church split

The rupture on Monday came after the Istanbul-based clerics ruled to grant independence to the Ukrainian Church, a move Russia has long campaigned against.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A meeting of the Holy Synod of Russian Orthodox Church in Minsk, shown in a picture distributed by the Moscow Patriarchate press service play

A meeting of the Holy Synod of Russian Orthodox Church in Minsk, shown in a picture distributed by the Moscow Patriarchate press service

(Moscow Patriarchate/AFP)

Russian media on Tuesday warned of one of the gravest crises in the history of the Orthodox Church after the Moscow branch announced it would break ties with the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The rupture on Monday came after the Istanbul-based clerics ruled to grant independence to the Ukrainian Church, a move Russia has long campaigned against.

Constantinople's decision last week ended more than 300 years of Moscow's control over Orthodox churches in Ukraine and affects millions of believers in Russia and Ukraine.

The religious split comes amid deep political tensions, with Ukraine fighting a Moscow-backed uprising in its east.

RBK business daily warned of a "war between (Holy) Synods" on its front page, referring to the Churches' ruling bodies.

A Russian expert on religion, Roman Lunkin, told RBK that Moscow's move has created "two warring Orthodox worlds".

Izvestia, a Kremlin-loyal daily, quoted the Moscow Church's warning of a threat "of the destruction of the unity of global Orthodoxy".

Monday will enter Orthodox history as "one of its darkest days," wrote Izvestia.

The newspaper said the split between the Constantinople and Moscow Churches -- the highest-status and largest Orthodox Churches respectively -- followed on from the two greatest upheavals in Christian Church history.

The front-page article referenced the Protestant Reformation of 1517 sparked by German theologian Martin Luther, and the schism between the Eastern and Western Christian Churches in 1054.

Now each of the branches of the Orthodox Church "will have to choose with whom to be -- Constantinople or the Russian Orthodox Church," Izvestia wrote.

Media including government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta wrote with regret that Russians will no longer be able to go to pray at Mount Athos in Greece, a major destination for pilgrims and tourists that is under the jurisdiction of Constantinople.

The Ukrainian president and lawmakers have backed independence for the country's currently divided Orthodox Church and see it as striking a blow against Moscow's influence in Ukraine.

Relations broke down during the Maidan uprising of 2014 followed by Moscow's annexation of Crimea and the subsequent separatist conflict in the east.

The Russian Orthodox Church's head, Patriarch Kirill, is seen as a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the Kremlin was watching developments "very carefully and with a great deal of worry".

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko meanwhile said the Russian Orthodox Church was following the Kremlin down a path of self-imposed isolation.

"Just as Russia opposed itself to the entire world community with its aggressive imperial policy, now the Russian Church is on the path of self-isolation and conflict with the world Orthodoxy," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
2 As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight backbullet
3 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet

Related Articles

Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Constantinople
Rival prayers, police presence as Ukraine marks holiday
Fears of 'religious war' over Ukrainian Church independence
Ukraine hails Church independence move as 'blow' to Moscow
Orthodoxy World's third Christian religion
In Moscow Warnings as Orthodox bishops to rule on Ukraine church
In Moscow Rages as Ukrainian Church's independence recognised
Bosnia Country risks political crisis after divisive vote
In Russia Communists commemorate failed 1993 revolt
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church

World

EFF leader Malema accused the local media of trying to undermine the party
South Africa opposition calls bank fraud claims 'madness'
Yemen's conflict has since 2015 left some 10,000 people dead and created a hunger and health crisis. This child, in the capital Sanaa on October 10, is suspected of being infected with cholera
UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Yemen
Pope Francis has sought to improve relations between the Vatican and China, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1951
Chinese bishops invite Pope Francis for historic visit
Abiy's reforms include welcoming back formerly banned groups into the country
Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women
X
Advertisement