RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Russian military claimed that it launched strikes on 32 military targets in Ukraine during the night.

Russia -Ukrain (NationalAccord)
Russia -Ukrain (NationalAccord)

The spokesman for the Russian DefenCe Ministry, Igor Konashenkov made the announcement on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system as well as an ammunition depot and an aircraft hangar with Ukrainian air force technology were destroyed, among other targets.

The authorities also reported fierce night-time fighting in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

“The remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped on the territory of the Ilyich plant [iron and steel works] made an unsuccessful attempt to break out of the city,” said Konashenkov.

According to him, around 100 Ukrainian soldiers attempted to break out; half of them were killed. This information was initially not independently verifiable.

The Russian military had previously reported on the extensive capture of Mariupol. Remaining Ukrainian forces were entrenched in another steel plant in the city called Azovstal.

Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the pro-Russian separatists, suggested on Monday that the Ukrainians there, especially members of the nationalist Azov regiment, should be “smoked out” with chemical weapons.

The Azov regiment then reported that poison gas had been used, but this has not yet been confirmed by the official Ukrainian side.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill

Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill

Buhari approves 3 new polytechnics

Buhari approves 3 new polytechnics

Adamu and Kyari resign from Senate

Adamu and Kyari resign from Senate

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

Trending

Britain sanctions Putin’s daughters over war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters (NDTV)

Russian troops withdraw from northern Ukraine

Russian troops (ABC)

Russia gives 45 Polish diplomats 5 days to leave

Vladimir Putin.

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban. [Bloomberg]