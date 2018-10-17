Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russian director Serebrennikov set for trial over fraud case

Russian director Serebrennikov set for trial over fraud case

The closed hearing at Moscow's Meshchansky court at 10am (0700 GMT) will allow the sides to present their arguments before a judge. A date will also be set for further hearings on the substance of the case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Serebrennikov has dismissed the charges against him as "absurd" play

Serebrennikov has dismissed the charges against him as "absurd"

(AFP/File)

The trial of Russian stage and screen director Kirill Serebrennikov will start Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed under house arrest in a controversial embezzlement probe.

Prosecutors say Serebrennikov embezzled over $2 million of state funding for a theatre project.

He has dismissed the charges against him as "absurd" and insists the money went on mounting productions.

Supporters see the probe as part of a crackdown on artistic independence under President Vladimir Putin.

The closed hearing at Moscow's Meshchansky court at 10am (0700 GMT) will allow the sides to present their arguments before a judge. A date will also be set for further hearings on the substance of the case.

Serebrennikov's movie "Leto" was screened in competition at the Cannes film festival this year in his absence play

Serebrennikov's movie "Leto" was screened in competition at the Cannes film festival this year in his absence

(AFP/File)

The 49-year-old has been held under a repeatedly extended house arrest since August 2017.

A number of his collaborators were detained and are facing charges.

Serebrennikov's movie "Leto" (Summer), based on the story of a cult late-Soviet rock group, was screened in competition at the Cannes film festival this year in his absence.

He was unable to attend the premiere of his ballet based on the life of Russian dance legend Rudolf Nureyev at the Bolshoi Theatre late last year.

The production was itself mired in controversy and its opening was delayed by six months.

Management cited an under-rehearsed cast but others said the ballet's explicit homosexual themes or the criminal case against its director were the real cause.

Dozens of prominent figures in Russia and international stars have called for Serebrennikov to be freed without charge play

Dozens of prominent figures in Russia and international stars have called for Serebrennikov to be freed without charge

(AFP/File)

In 2012 Serebrennikov was appointed to oversee a failing, state-run theatre now known as the Gogol Centre.

Under his management it became one of Moscow's best theatres and a hotspot for the capital's liberal intelligentsia.

But his appointment and experimental work there -- frequently featuring nudity and strong language -- angered cultural conservatives.

"There was a battle against him ever since he took over the Gogol Centre," John Freedman, a Moscow-based expert on contemporary Russian theatre, told AFP.

In 2012 Serebrennikov was appointed to oversee a failing, state-run theatre now known as the Gogol Centre play

In 2012 Serebrennikov was appointed to oversee a failing, state-run theatre now known as the Gogol Centre

(AFP/File)

Four months after he was placed under house arrest, a court seized his assets, including his apartment and car.

Dozens of prominent figures in Russia and international stars, including Cate Blanchett and Ian McKellen have called for Serebrennikov to be freed without charge.

Since the criminal case against him Serebrennikov has become the most recognisable face of Moscow theatre, with calls for his release at premieres and curtain calls in the capital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

Russian press warns of 'Orthodox war' over Church split
Mongolia invites North Korea's Kim to visit
Moscow says Syria buffer going ahead despite missed deadline
Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Constantinople
Russian opposition leader says facing 'slander' charge
Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus
Fleeing electricity, Mexico Mennonites seek new home
EU adopts new chemical weapons sanctions
Syria's Idlib buffer zone hangs in balance
Rival prayers, police presence as Ukraine marks holiday

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
X
Advertisement