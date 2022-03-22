RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia: Zelensky signs bill to extend martial law in Ukraine

The Ukrainian president has now signed a bill to extend martial rule in the country by another 30 days

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has now signed a bill that extends the martial law in the country by another 30 days according to the press service of the country’s parliament on Sunday, March 20th 2022.

The latest legislation extends the martial law that was meant to expire on March 26th by another 30 days as the country continues to combat the Russian forces that are still occupying the country.

Martial law was first declared in the country on February 24th by President Zelensky after Russian forces invaded the country’s borders to initiate a “military operation” as directed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The televised address that announced the law directed all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 60 to not leave the country as they would be required to join the country’s forces to defend the country.

The war has now killed about 902 civilians while another 1,459 have been injured since the war began, according to the United Nation’s official figures.

