Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

The Russian invasion of the European country that began in February has forced Western countries to send weapons to help the Ukrainians' defense efforts.

Antonov insists that the weapons being delivered to Ukraine are only aggravating the conflict further and said as much while speaking to the Russian TV channel, Rossiya 24.

During the interview, he discouraged the Western efforts which he claimed were only going to backfire on efforts to quickly resolve the conflict.

The Ambassador who has been designated to Washington since 2017 said, “What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames… I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses… We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America poured weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,”

Antonov also said in the broadcast that an official diplomatic note had been sent to the Americans to express those sentiments and has still not received a reply.

The Americans who have stopped short of sending in theirs or even NATO troops to end the conflict have also pledged 800 million dollars in more weaponry for Ukraine last Thursday, in addition to the military supplies it has sent alongside its European allies to heed President Zelensky's call to come to Ukraine’s aid against Vladimir Putin’s war.