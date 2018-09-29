Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russia vows no safe passage for Syria jihadists in Idlib

In Idlib Russia vows no safe passage for Syria jihadists

Russia on Friday warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey that averted a large-scale military assault on rebel-held Idlib province.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2018. Russia warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey play

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2018. Russia warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey

(AFP)

Russia on Friday warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey that averted a large-scale military assault on rebel-held Idlib province.

Under the deal, Turkey agreed to separate opposition fighters from hardline jihadists who belong to groups branded as terrorists by the United Nations, but the fate of those extremists remains uncertain.

"There is talk that they will be sent off to other hotspots, for example Afghanistan," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference at UN headquarters. "This is unacceptable."

"They have to be eliminated or there has to be a judicial process," he said.

Russia and Turkey reached the agreement after the United Nations and Western powers warned that an all-out assault on Idlib would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in the province of three million people.

The deal calls for the creation of a buffer zone to be established by October 15 from which all fighters must withdraw to allow joint Russian-Turkish patrols.

Lavrov met with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss next steps in the agreement on Idlib.

Iran and Russia provide vital military support for Syrian forces while Turkey supports armed groups. The three countries last year set up the Astana group, which has largely eclipsed UN efforts in Syria.

Lavrov said Turkey faced "not a simple task" in Idlib, noting that the United States had also promised to persuade moderate fighters to split from the jihadist groups but failed to deliver.

UN diplomats say the agreement between Russia and Turkey to avert an offensive on Idlib has created an opportunity to jumpstart political talks.

On Thursday, seven countries including the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt urged UN envoy Staffan de Mistura to urgently set up a committee on drafting a post-war constitution for Syria.

But Lavrov said preparations for the committee should not be rushed.

"We know that pressure is being applied to Staffan de Mistura," said Lavrov, adding that "it would be a grave mistake" to force the warring sides to begin work without an agreement.

More than 360,000 people have died in the war in Syria, now in its eighth year, and millions have been uprooted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in...bullet
2 In Afghan Woman in 'mullah' sex tapes arrestedbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

Merkel German Chancellor plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October
World U.N. General Assembly: Israelis and Palestinians to address meeting
Syrian Civil War Does the UN's Syria peace process still have a purpose?
Russia Military says 'misled' by Israel in plane downing over Syria
In Syria Pro-Turkey rebels cautiously accept Idlib deal
United Nations Russia, Turkey still working on 'details' of Idlib deal
World Syria shoots down a Russian military plane and Moscow blames Israel
Syrian Conflict Syria downs Russian plane, Moscow blames Israel
Syrian Conflict Putin and Erdogan to hold talks on Syria's rebel-held Idlib

World

Gbagbo is the first-ever head of state to be handed over to the Hague-based ICC
Laurent Gbagbo Ivory Coast ex-president to open freedom bid at ICC
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen addresses the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on September 28, 2018
Hun Sen Cambodia PM warns at UN against questioning of one-party election
Faithful pray at an evangelical church in Brasilia, on September 21, 2018 for the recovery of the health of Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed on the campaign trail
Brazil Man who attacked presidential hopeful Bolsonaro acted alone
Ecuador's top diplomat, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, presided over the 73rd UN General Assembly
Miroslav Lajcak 193 speeches? UN General Assembly president says format just right
X
Advertisement