Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

“It makes no sense for us to supply our goods to the EU, the United States and receive payments in dollars, euros and other currencies,” he said.

Putin decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payments to rubles, starting with Russian natural gas in the shortest possible time.

He promised that Russia, nevertheless, would continue to supply gas in accordance with the volumes and prices in existing contracts.

“The changes will affect only the payment currency.

“I ask the government to issue a relevant directive to (Russian gas industry giant) Gazprom on amending existing contracts.”